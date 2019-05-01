Beat The Heat With This Dairy-Free Vegan Ice Cream By Shilpa Shetty Kundra

This dairy-free vegan ice cream can easily be prepared at home

Ice creams are something that everyone loves, starting from kids to adults. Thanks to health concerns and shift towards sedentary lifestyle, many people are now going dairy-free, vegan and other cleaner eating habits. But, how to eat your very favourite ice cream if you are a vegan or are going dairy-free? Comfort foods like ice cream become all the more irresistible in the scorching summer heat. Addressing this concern is actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who recently took to Instagram to share delightful a dairy free vegan ice cream.

Dairy-free vegan ice cream by Shilpa Shetty Kundra

This ice cream is made with healthy ingredients such as coconut milk and unsweetened peanut butter. It contains no refined sugar. Coconut milk is a source of good fat, and is rich in vitamins, minerals and fibre. It is naturally lactose-free and also 100% dairy free. Thus, this dairy-free vegan ice cream makes a great choice for people with lactose intolerance as well. What's better is that it is absolutely vegan!

To prepare this ice cream, you need to take chilled coconut milk (2 cups) or coconut cream if you want. Add the milk to a blender. Then, add some peanut butter (1 cup), some maple syrup (3 tbsp), cinnamon powder (1/2 tsp) and vanilla extract (1 tsp). Blend all the ingredients well. Once blended will, you can taste the mixture and add more maple syrup if you want the ice cream to be sweeter.

Photo Credit: iStock

Other optional ingredients that you can add to this dairy-free vegan ice cream is unsweetened chocolate chips, cocoa powder, coffee, nuts, etc. Add ingredients as per the flavour of your choice.

Pour the mixture in a jar and freeze it. Pour scoops of this coconut ice cream and serve it to your kids, friends and family. This ice cream is likely to contain 219 Kcal per scoop (as mentioned in the video shared on Instagram by Shilpa Shetty Kundra) and is also a rich source of protein.

This dairy-free vegan ice cream can do wonders in terms of satisfying your sugar cravings, especially if you are on weight loss diets like keto diet or other low-carb diet.

