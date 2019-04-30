Is Keto Diet Safe For People With Diabetes?

Keto diet for diabetics: Diet low in carbs can be helpful for people with type 2 diabetes

Highlights Keto diet can aid quick weight loss It may be helpful for people with diabetes as well Diabetics should not continue with fad diets for a long period of time

If you are diabetic, can you or can you not follow the very famous keto diet for weight loss? Let's find out. Type 2 diabetes is a condition which affects blood sugar levels. A healthy lifestyle is the most effective way to reverse type 2 diabetes. A type 2 diabetic is required to eat healthy foods, exercise regularly, quit smoking and alcohol, sleep well and take less stress to deal with effectively. Weight loss and weight management is also required and keto diet is extremely popular for this.

A keto diet is a low-carb, high fat and moderate protein diet. While the American Diabetes Association recommends no single diet over another for people with diabetes, keto diet can help in controlling blood sugar levels as it involves extremely low carb intake.

Also read: 5 Food Swaps To Satisfy Your Carb Cravings And Add Some Fun To Your Weight Loss Regime

Is keto diet safe for diabetics?

Nutritionist Dr Rupali Dutta says that keto diet is safe for diabetics, but only when followed under strict professional guidance. "Diabetics do need a diet low in carbs. But when it comes to keto, they should not follow it for too long," says Dr Rupali.

Diabetics can also do with making better choices of carbs too keep their blood sugar levels under control and get other nutrients too from their diet, she adds.

Foods containing carbs such as pasta, bread, rice, fried food, fruits are actually the main source of energy for the body. When you are eating carbs, the body uses insulin to bring glucose from the blood into the cells for energy. But, people with diabetes either lack of insulin or have insulin that does not work properly for the body.

Also read: Restore Hormonal Balance With These 5 Keto-Friendly Foods

Eating foods that are high in carbs can lead to blood sugar spikes, this where keto diet's benefits step in. This however, is vastly going to be different for every individual. In order to prevent any side effects, it is recommended that you take expert advice before taking up keto diet in case of type 2 diabetes.

Living a healthy lifestyle can help in controlling diabetes

Photo Credit: iStock

A 2018 study found that keto diet can help in controlling levels of HbA1c - which refers to amount of glucose travelling with haemoglobin in blood over about 3 months.

Keto diet can help in maintaining glucose levels at a low but healthy level. Lower intake of carbs in diet can reduce blood sugar spikes and reduce the need for insulin.

Also read: Missing Rotis On Keto Diet? Try These Protein-Rich Low-Carb Rotis For Quick Weight Loss

What's more is that this diet aids weight loss, which further supports glycemic control and improve overall well-being.

So if you are a diabetic, you can try the keto diet for effective results. But, don't forget to consult your doctor before going ahead with it and follow it for a limited time span only.

(Dr Rupali Dutta is consultant nutritionist at Fortis Escorts)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.