Winter Nutrition: 4 Essential Vitamins That You Should Consume During Cold Weather

Highlights Winters demand special care and a change in diet Winter meals should include a number of essential vitamins Vitamin C and A are important for boosting immunity during winters

Winter is here and just like every season, the cold days also demand special care. There is a need to alter your diet according to the needs of the season, as different nutrients are required to cope with the excesses of weather. During winters, people take special care of their diets and try to include as many warm and nutritious foods in their meals as possible, to improve their immunity and make it strong internally. A healthy winter diet is like internal layering of your body to protect against the harsh cold and the diseases that come with it. There are certain vitamins that you must include in your diet, in order to prepare your body for the cold weather. Winter vitamins are essential for boosting immunity and prevent your skin and hair from dryness and dullness. Winter also comes with mood swings and the vitamins in your diet should be capable of boosting mood as well.

Here are some essential vitamins that you must consume during winters, and the foods that are rich in them:

1. Vitamin C

This one's nature's immunity booster and is present in a number of seasonal vegetables and fruits, including carrots and beetroots. It is important to consume vitamin C to ward off cold, cough and other seasonal diseases. It is present in a number of citrus fruits like oranges and lemons. Drinking a glass of warm water with lemon juice may help you boost vitamin C levels in the body.

2. Vitamin A

This essential vitamin acts as an antioxidant and supports the health of bones, teeth and soft tissues. It also supports the health of the immune system by maintaining the body's natural defences. Foods like spinach or palak as well as carrots, apricots and sweet potatoes are rich in vitamin A.

3. Vitamin E

This vitamin is essential for keeping your skin and hair moisturised, during winters. The cold weather can bring dullness and dryness to your scalp, which can be countered by consuming vitamin E supplements and eating foods like peanuts, broccoli, sunflower seeds and cashew nuts.

4. Vitamin D

As days get shorter and nights get longer during the winter season, the levels of vitamin D or the sunshine vitamin may be depleted in the body. It's essential to consume it with your food, which includes egg yolks, orange juice, some dairy products, soy milk and fatty fish like tuna, mackerel and salmon.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.