B vitamins are essential for maintaining overall health, especially because they play a crucial role in energy production, brain function, red blood cell formation, metabolism, and nervous system support. A deficiency in B vitamins can lead to fatigue, irritability, weakness, poor concentration, and even more serious issues like anaemia or nerve damage. People who follow restrictive diets, experience high stress, consume alcohol frequently, or have absorption issues (such as with IBS or celiac disease) may be more likely to develop deficiencies. Signs such as cracked lips, constant fatigue, tingling in hands or feet, mood swings, or thinning hair can indicate the need to add B vitamins to the diet through food or supplements. Below we list reasons why you should add B vitamins to your diet.

8 Reasons why you should consider adding B vitamins to your routine

1. Boosts energy levels

B vitamins especially B1 (thiamine), B2 (riboflavin), B3 (niacin), B5 (pantothenic acid), and B6 (pyridoxine), play key roles in converting carbohydrates into energy. If you're constantly feeling sluggish or fatigued despite adequate sleep, a B vitamin boost might help improve your energy production and reduce tiredness.

2. Supports brain function and mental clarity

Vitamins B6, B9 (folate), and B12 are especially important for brain health. They support neurotransmitter production and help regulate mood. Low levels of these B vitamins have been linked to brain fog, memory issues, and even depression and anxiety, making supplementation beneficial for cognitive clarity.

3. Improves mood and reduces stress

B-complex vitamins help regulate the nervous system and combat stress. Vitamin B12 and B6 aid in the production of serotonin, a feel-good neurotransmitter. If you're feeling anxious, irritable, or emotionally drained, B vitamins may help balance your mood naturally.

4. Promotes healthy skin, hair, and nails

Biotin (Vitamin B7), niacin (B3), and B12 contribute to the health and strength of skin, hair, and nails. Brittle nails, thinning hair, or dry skin may be signs that your body needs more B vitamins. Regular intake can promote a glowing complexion and healthy hair growth.

5. Supports heart health

B6, B9 (folate), and B12 work together to lower homocysteine levels in the blood, which is a risk factor for heart disease when elevated. These vitamins help protect cardiovascular health by supporting healthy blood vessels and reducing inflammation.

6. Aids in red blood cell production

Vitamins like B12 and folate are crucial for the formation of red blood cells. Without enough, the body can develop anaemia, leading to weakness, paleness, and fatigue. Women, especially during menstruation or pregnancy, may benefit from increased intake to avoid deficiencies.

7. Supports hormonal balance

B vitamins play a role in hormone production and metabolism. For women dealing with PMS symptoms, menopause, or PCOS, certain B vitamins can help balance oestrogen levels, reduce menstrual cramps, and support better mood and energy regulation.

8. Enhances metabolism

Each B vitamin contributes to metabolising different macronutrients like B1, B2, and B3 help break down carbs, fats, and proteins into usable energy. If you're aiming for healthy weight management, B vitamins can support a more efficient metabolism.

It's always best to consult a healthcare provider for guidance on the right dosage, especially if you suspect a deficiency.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.