5 Everyday Superfoods For Glowing And Healthy Skin

We have often heard our grand moms and mom saying that our skin tells a lot about our health and how healthy our diet is. Stress, pollution, toxic overload and poor diet, all contribute to lacklustre skin that doesn't seem to go easily. All of this causes a breakdown end up tearing apart the collagen and elastin that give us young, happy and supple skin. One of the best things about having a healthy diet is that our skin is the first thing to change - meaning our skin looks even more fresh, glowing and young. A diet rich in protein, vitamin C and E, and antioxidants provides all the nutrients our skin needs to look its best.

Here Are 5 Everyday Superfoods For Your Skin:

Eggs

Did you know the humble eggs that you eat in your breakfast can give you a soft, supple and glowing skin? We all have seen many beauty products out there that feature eggs in their ingredient list. This is because other than being a good source of protein, eggs are also full of the antioxidants, namely lutein and zeaxanthin, which help increase protection against the harmful UV rays. Eggs also contain selenium, which is a mineral that helps maintain our skin's elasticity, keeping it young and glowing.

Carrots

Carrots comprise high amounts of vitamin A, C and antioxidants - all of which support our skin. Vitamin C acts as an antioxidant that prevents the production of free radicals that lead to skin ageing. Moreover, carrots are high in beta carotene; therefore, consuming carrots regularly could help promote skin repair and protect it against sun damage. Carrots also contain carotenoids, which is an antioxidant that gives a healthy glow to our skin.

Almonds

Eating almonds every day is not only good for your inner health but also for your outer health. Almonds are power-packed with various essential minerals and vitamins that are important for healthy skin. These crunchy nuts are packed with vitamin E that helps keep our skin well-hydrated, soft and supple. Moreover, vitamin E helps protect skin cells from harmful effects of UV rays and other free radicals. Carrots are also full of antioxidants that keep our skin young and wrinkle-free.

Pumpkin Seeds

Besides keeping you in shape and fit, pumpkin seeds are an excellent treat for your skin too. High in zinc, pumpkin seeds encourage the renewal of cells, repair skin damage and promote healthy skin health. Zinc has anti-inflammatory properties that give you soft and smooth skin. Moreover, zinc is also said to be effective in promoting skin renewal for a glowing skin. Pumpkin seeds are also rich in natural oil, which prevents your skin from getting dry or dehydrated.

Dark Chocolate

Yes, we see that smirk on your face! You anyway never need a reason to enjoy this sweet treat, but did you know that eating dark chocolate can help you give a glowing skin?! Perhaps now you have another reason to chomp on this sweet delight. High in cocoa flavanols (a plant compound), dark chocolate helps hydrate the skin and improve blood circulation.

Eating healthy foods will make you feel beautiful from inside as well as from outside. Eating these everyday foods could not only help maintain your inner health but will also boost your overall skin health as well.

