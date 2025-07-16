Why Experts Say Jamun Juice Is The Best Summer Drink For Glowing Skin And Better Gut Health

If you are somebody who is always looking for natural ways to get radiant skin from within, then jamun juice is the answer to all your beauty troubles. Jamun, or the Indian blackberry, is a tasty and fresh Indian summer fruit that is packed with benefits for the skin and might just replace your current skincare routine.

Photo Credit: pexels.com

Dr Chandni Jain Gupta, Dermatologist & Aesthetic Physician, Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi, tells NDTV, "From glowing skin to improved digestion, jamun juice is gaining popularity as a natural beauty booster - and for good reason. Known for its deep purple hue and tangy-sweet flavour, jamun is rich in skin-loving nutrients like antioxidants, vitamins, and polyphenols that can enhance your inner and outer glow."

How Does Jamun Juice Upgrade Your Glow

Dr Chandni Jain Gupta shares her insight on how jamun juice helps us get that glowing look. "Jamun juice is a powerhouse of Vitamin C and antioxidants, which help combat free radical damage - a major cause of dull skin, early wrinkles, and pigmentation. It also contains natural astringent properties that can help reduce acne, tighten pores, and control excess oil, making it ideal for oily or acne-prone skin types."

She further tells NDTV, "The presence of iron and folate further supports oxygen supply to the skin, promoting a fresher and brighter complexion. Its anti-inflammatory benefits may help calm irritated or inflamed skin from within."

Here Are The Benefits Of Jamun Juice, According To Dr Chandni Jain Gupta

Jamun juice improves digestion and gut health, which reflects on your skin It controls blood sugar, reducing glycation-related (glycation is the non-enzymatic process where sugars like glucose attach to proteins, lipids, nucleic acids forming aducts.) skin damage from diabetics It boosts immunity, helping your skin fight environmental stress It supports liver health, assisting in detoxification for clearer skin

How To Consume Jamun Juice for Radiant Skin, As Per Dr Chandni Jain Gupta

Morning Ritual: Drink 30-50 ml of fresh, unsweetened jamun juice on an empty stomach Add-ons: You can mix it with aloe vera or amla juice for an added skin boost Hydration combo: Pair it with a glass of lukewarm water to aid absorption Consistency is key: Drink it regularly for at least 4-6 weeks to see visible changes

Tips For Best Results

Use only pure, preservative-free jamun juice or extract it at home. Follow a balanced diet rich in skin-friendly nutrients. Stay hydrated and apply sunscreen daily - beauty begins with overall skin care, not just one ingredient.

Is Jamun Juice Worth It?

"Yes, jamun juice can be a valuable addition to your beauty and wellness routine," says Dr Chandni Jain Gupta. "While it's not a miracle cure, when combined with a healthy lifestyle, it can help improve skin tone, texture, and clarity naturally. Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties make it especially beneficial for people with acne-prone or dull skin."

That said, those with allergies or low blood sugar should consult their doctor before including it in their regular diet.

Also Read: Beauty Benefits Of Jamun For Skin And Hair: How The Indian Black Plum Can Treat Acne And Balance Oily Hair