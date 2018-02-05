Cashew Nuts May Improve Blood Pressure And Good Cholesterol Levels, Study Reveals

Highlights Nuts have recently gained the reputation of superfoods Cashew nut is known to reduce your blood pressure Nuts are rich in mono-unsaturated fats and poly-unsaturated fats

Nuts have recently gained the reputation of superfoods, thanks to the health benefits they have to offer. One such nut is cashew nut that is known to reduce your blood pressure and further improve the level of good cholesterol. According to the new study published in the Journal of Nutrition, nuts are rich in mono-unsaturated fats and poly-unsaturated fats, which are deemed as good fats. The findings are based on a study of 300 people in Chennai with type-2 diabetes. Half of them were asked to consume 30 grams of unsalted, raw, broken cashews every day.

At the end of the three months, various parameters were studied, which included- their blood pressure, usually high among diabetics- had dropped by five millimeters. Their high density lipoprotein level dubbed the good cholesterol had increased by two milligram. There was no negative impact on the body weight or blood sugar levels. While studies have shown the benefits of other nuts like almonds and walnuts, little has been done on cashews, considered a rich nut that adds to the flavour to Indian curries and sweets.

Here are some other nuts that you should definitely give a chance-

1. Almonds

Almonds are high in mono-unsaturated fats that have been associated with reduced risk of heart disease. They contain the most fiber and are the richest source of vitamin E, which is a powerful antioxidant.

2. Walnuts

Walnuts are a great way to load up on healthy unsaturated fats. Adding walnuts to your diet may help you to maintain your ideal weight over time. They are loaded with antioxidants that help protect the body from various health hazards like heart diseases, cellular damage, premature aging and more.

3. Peanuts

Although peanuts do not belong from the nut family, however they have all the qualities that a nut has. They are rich in mono-unsaturated fats that are great for heart health. They are also rich in manganese, vitamin E and folate.

4. Pistachios

Pistas have the least amount of calories that will help maintain your weight. They contain I-arginine that makes the lining of your arteries more flexible thereby reducing the chances of developing blood clots that could cause heart attacks and vitamin E that is a much needed antioxidant for the body.