Magnesium May Help Optimise Vitamin D Status, Says Study

According to a recent study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, magnesium may help in maintaining optimum vitamin D levels in the body. The randomised study that had 250 participants highlighted the importance of magnesium in preventing health conditions related to vitamin D levels. Magnesium plays a vital role in our day to day activities. This mineral is said to regulate diverse biochemical reactions in the body.



"Magnesium deficiency shuts down the vitamin D synthesis and metabolism pathway," said the study's lead author Qi Dai from Vanderbilt University Medical Center in the US. In order to lead a healthy life, it is imperative to consume a healthy and balanced diet. Magnesium stands out to be one such component that is essential for staying healthy. A few dietary tweaks may help you increase your magnesium intake to a great extent. Whole grains, dark chocolate, nuts, avocados and green leafy vegetables are excellent sources of magnesium. You can add them in your daily diet by eating them raw or in the form of curries.



"A lot of people have received recommendations from their health care providers to take vitamin D supplements to increase their levels based upon their blood tests. In addition to vitamin D, however, magnesium deficiency is an under-recognised issue," said Martha Shrubsole from Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A lot of people tend to synthesise vitamin D differently with levels of the vitamin; this is what made the researchers so interested about the role of magnesium.



"Up to 80 percent of people do not consume enough magnesium in a day to meet the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) based on those national estimates," she added.