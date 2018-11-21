By 2030, 98 Million Indians Will Have Diabetes : 5 Diet Tips To Manage Diabetes

Type-2 diabetes is expected to rise by more than a fifth, from 406 million in 2018 to 511 million in 2030 globally, and India along with China and the US will share over half of these high blood sugar cases, say researchers led by one of an Indian-origin in a latest study, published in the Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology journal. For the study, the team used data from the International Diabetes Federation and 14 cohort studies and estimated the burden of type-2 diabetes in 221 countries and territories between 2018 and 2030.

The researchers asserted the need to improve access for the life-saving insulin. The findings revealed that China (130 million), followed by India (98 million) and the US (32 million) will constitute over half of type-2 diabetics by 2030. The researchers also said that as a result of this, the amount of insulin needed to effectively treat type-2 diabetes will rise by more than 20 percent worldwide over the next 12 years.

Compared to current levels of insulin access, if universal global access was achieved (with a treatment target of HbA1c -- measure of blood glucose) seven percent or lower, the number of people with type-2 diabetes worldwide using insulin in 2030 would double from around 38 million (7.4 per cent of all people with type-2 diabetes) to 79 million (15.5 per cent), the researchers said.

"Despite the UN's commitment to treat non-communicable diseases and ensure universal access to drugs for diabetes, across much of the world insulin is scarce and unnecessarily difficult for patients to access," said lead author Sanjay Basu from Stanford University, US. "The number of adults with type-2 diabetes is expected to rise over the next 12 years due to ageing, urbanisation, and associated changes in diet and physical activity. Unless governments begin initiatives to make insulin available and affordable, then its use is always going to be far from optimal," Basu added.

Insulin is essential for all people with type-1 diabetes and some people with type-2 diabetes to reduce the risk of complications such as blindness, amputation, kidney failure, and stroke. Insulin treatment is costly and the international insulin market is presently dominated by only three major manufacturers, the researchers noted. This is why more studies are needed to have a comprehensive picture of global insulin requirement.

Diet Tips To Manage Diabetes

Your diet plays an important component of diabetes management. Here are some diet tips you must ensure:

1. Stay away from processed and refined junk food. They are high on simple carbohydrates that cause your blood sugar spikes.

2. Include more whole grains. Whole grains retain are high on fibres, which take long to break down and digest; this ensures slow release of sugar.

3. Choose to eat low glycaemic foods, meaning foods that have low amount of carbs. High carb foods spike your blood sugar levels. This doesn't mean that you completely avoid carbs, instead include low carbs like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, grains like quinoa, barley, et al, and dairy products like milk, cheese, soy milk.

4. Ditch unhealthy trans-fats. Choose healthy fats instead. Monounsaturated fats like canola oil, nuts, avocadoes and olive are some options you can include.

5. Look for products with hidden sugar in them. Tomato ketchup, sauces, dressings, et al have hidden sugar that may spike blood sugar.

Follow these tips and manage blood sugar naturally.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.