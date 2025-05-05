Met Gala 2025: Diljit Dosanjh Blends Punjabi Pride With Maharaja Elegance

After rocking Coachella Music Festival and Paris Fashion Week, Diljit Dosanjh has made his Met Gala debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani this year.

Diljit Dosanjh turned a Maharaja for the biggest fashion night of the year. His outfit was designed by Prabal Gurung. Diljit Dosanjh looked every bit royal in a white turban and white ensemble. He accessorised his look with jewellery. Diljit Dosanjh never missed a chance to uphold his Punjabi roots - his long white cape was inscribed with Punjabi alphabets. He also sported a sword, complementing his royal look.

AFP

Photo Credit: AFP

The theme of this year's Met Gala is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

It's inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, published in 2009.

This year's Met Gala dress code is "Tailored for You" - a reference to the suiting and menswear which features in the exhibition.

This is the first Met Gala in more than two decades to focus exclusively on menswear.

"The theme this year is not only timely," said Gala committee member Usher, "but also speaks to our rich culture that should always be widely celebrated."

The Met says the show "presents a cultural and historical examination of black style from the 18th Century to today, through the lens of dandyism".

The event was co-chaired by singer Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Basketball legend LeBron James served as an honorary co-chair.

Coming back to Diljit Dosanjh, the singer captivated audiences in the USA, Canada and India with his sensational Dil-luminati Tour. The singer's upcoming single, titled Buck, in collaboration with K-pop star Jackson Wang, will be released on May 9.