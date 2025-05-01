How Summer Heat Affects Blood Sugar: Essential Tips For Diabetics

The summer season brings a host of challenges. It can also have a significant impact on diabetes management and blood sugar levels for several reasons. As temperatures rise, managing blood sugar levels presents a whole new challenge.

The heat and increased activity levels during the summer can negatively affect how the body responds to insulin and regulates blood sugar. Here, let's understand the impact of summer heat on blood sugar levels and how to deal with it.

How summer impacts your blood sugar levels:

1. Dehydration:

Dehydration, which is quite common during the summer season can concentrate blood sugar and potentially raise levels. You may experience issues like increased thirst, fatigue, dizziness and dry mouth due to dehydration.

2. Increased physical activity

Many people engage in more outdoor activities during summer, which can help lower blood sugar levels. However, excessive heat can cause fatigue and impact blood sugar control.

3. Exposure to heat

Extended exposure to high temperatures can put a strain on the cardiovascular system as it leads to the dilation of blood vessels and reduces blood pressure. Furthermore, individuals with diabetes are at a higher risk of heat exhaustion or even heat stroke.

How to manage diabetes in summer effectively

1. Stay hydrated

Proper hydration is the key to staying healthy during the hot summer months. Aim to drink water throughout the day. Keep a water bottle handy and avoid fruit juices, sugary drinks and sodas.

2. Monitor blood sugar levels

Regularly check your blood sugar levels to understand how summer heat and activities are affecting you. This will help you make necessary adjustments to your diet and lifestyle.

3. Manage heat-related symptoms

If you are experiencing symptoms like dizziness, fatigue, or increased thirst due to higher temperatures, manage these symptoms with right precautions. This can help reduce their impact on your blood sugar levels.

4. Plan activities wisely

Avoid exposure to heat to prevent overheating and exhaustion. Also, pay attention to your body's signals. If you feel unwell, take a break, cool down, and hydrate.

5. Stay cool

Beat the heat with cooling, hydrating foods. Wear loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing to stay cool. Stay indoors during peak summer hours and regulate your body's temperature.

If you are a diabetic, do not ignore these factors and adjust your routine accordingly. Manage diabetes effectively this summer and stay cool and healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.