TN HSC +2 Results 2025: Tamil Nadu Class 12 Scorecards Likely To Be Out On May 9

TN HSC Class 12 Results 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, is likely to declare the HSC +2 Results 2025 on May 9. Once released, students can download their Class 12 scorecards from the official websites - tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in.

To access the result, students must have their admit card details, including registration number and date of birth, readily available. Incorrect credentials may lead to restricted access to the scorecard, so accuracy is crucial.

How to Check Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the active link that says "Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2025"

Step 3: A new login page will open

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format)

Step 5: Verify the details entered

Step 6: Click on the "Submit" button

Step 7: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and print it for future reference

Students should thoroughly check all personal and academic details on the mark sheet. In case of any discrepancies, they must immediately contact their school authorities.

After the results are announced, the DGE is expected to open the rechecking and revaluation window for students who wish to challenge their marks. Regularly visit the official website for timely updates on this process.

TN Class 12 Result 2024: Last Year's Highlights

In 2024, the results were announced on May 6, and the overall pass percentage was 94.56%.

Boys' pass percentage: 92.37%

Girls' pass percentage: 96.44%

Total students appeared: 7,60,606

Total students passed: 7,19,196

Schools with 100% pass rate: 2,478 out of 7,532

Among subjects, Computer Science had the highest pass rate at 99.8%, followed by Chemistry at 99.14%.

Mathematics: 2,587 students scored full marks

Physics: 633 students secured a perfect score

Chemistry: 471 students scored 100%