TN HSC +2 Results 2025: Tamil Nadu Class 12 Scorecards Likely To Be Out On May 9

Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2025: Students are advised to keep their admit cards, registration numbers, date of birth, and other relevant credentials handy, as these will be required to access the results.

TN Class 12 Result 2024: Once announced, students can check their results on official websites.
Education Result

TN HSC Class 12 Results 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, is likely to declare the HSC +2 Results 2025 on May 9. Once released, students can download their Class 12 scorecards from the official websites - tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in.

To access the result, students must have their admit card details, including registration number and date of birth, readily available. Incorrect credentials may lead to restricted access to the scorecard, so accuracy is crucial.

How to Check Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the active link that says "Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2025"
Step 3: A new login page will open
Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format)
Step 5: Verify the details entered
Step 6: Click on the "Submit" button
Step 7: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and print it for future reference

Students should thoroughly check all personal and academic details on the mark sheet. In case of any discrepancies, they must immediately contact their school authorities.

After the results are announced, the DGE is expected to open the rechecking and revaluation window for students who wish to challenge their marks. Regularly visit the official website for timely updates on this process.

TN Class 12 Result 2024: Last Year's Highlights

In 2024, the results were announced on May 6, and the overall pass percentage was 94.56%.
Boys' pass percentage: 92.37%
Girls' pass percentage: 96.44%
Total students appeared: 7,60,606
Total students passed: 7,19,196
Schools with 100% pass rate: 2,478 out of 7,532

Among subjects, Computer Science had the highest pass rate at 99.8%, followed by Chemistry at 99.14%.
Mathematics: 2,587 students scored full marks
Physics: 633 students secured a perfect score
Chemistry: 471 students scored 100%

