48 minutes ago

India Pakistan Tensions Updates: Cross-border firing continued for the 12th straight night along the Line of Control even as closed door consultations started at the United Nations Security Council on Islamabad's request on the escalating tensions. Small-arms firing in areas opposite Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor were met by proportionate response from the Indian Army.

Here Are The Latest Updates:

May 06, 2025 07:18 (IST)
UN Security Council Begins Closed-Door Consultations

The UN Security Council commenced closed-door consultations here on the situation between India and Pakistan, hours after Secretary General Antonio Guterres voiced concern over tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours being "at their highest in years".

Pakistan, currently a non-permanent member of the powerful 15-nation Security Council, had requested for "closed consultations" on the situation.

