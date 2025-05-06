India Pakistan Tensions Updates: Cross-border firing continued for the 12th straight night along the Line of Control even as closed door consultations started at the United Nations Security Council on Islamabad's request on the escalating tensions. Small-arms firing in areas opposite Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor were met by proportionate response from the Indian Army.

Here Are The Latest Updates: