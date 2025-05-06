Fire Drills In UP, Air Raid Responses In Jammu: How States Are Preparing

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Security drills will occur in 244 Civil Defence districts, including high-risk areas like Delhi and Mumbai, in response to tensions with Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack last month.

Security drills - to ensure effective responses in case of a military attack - will take place across 244 Civil Defence districts, including 100 are 'highly sensitive' areas like the national and financial capitals Delhi and Mumbai, and functioning nuclear power plants, on Wednesday.

These will be the first such drills since the 1971 war with Pakistan.

The government's decision to test the readiness of civil defence measures and strategies come amid growing tension between India and Pakistan over Pahalgam. Twenty-six people, mostly civilians, were killed in the April 22 attack that India says was planned and sponsored by the Pak deep state.

Last week Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly gave the armed forces freedom to carry out a military response, sparking talk the Pak Army could retaliate by targeting Indian cities.

With that, or even with the threat of further terror strikes, in mind, the Home Ministry had told states to conduct these drills and test a variety of civil defence measures, including assessing the operational status and efficacy of air raid warning sirens and control rooms, as well as hotlines to the Air Force.

#WATCH | Students in a Jammu school being trained to respond to any eventuality during a mock drill exercise



MHA has directed countrywide mock drills on May 7 pic.twitter.com/NxxxmOGetn — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2025

In addition, states and UTs were also told to train civilians on civil defence aspects, ensure operationalisation of critical services like firefighting. The to-be-conducted security drills will also include simulated blackouts in case of enemy air strikes and emergency evacuations.

These, and other drills, such as camouflaging of key sites like power plants, factories, and public infrastructure, will take place in hundreds of locations across the country, including national capital Delhi and major urban centres like Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Drills have already begun to be held in some districts, in cooperation with police, local authorities, and the NDRF, or the National Disaster Response Force.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed Jammu school students responding to an air raid warning by taking shelter under their desks and being instructed on other emergency measures.

In another video, this time from Uttar Pradesh, police and local government officials took part in a fire drill, putting out a simulated blaze - in a small box - by spreading a large red cloth over it and also evacuating - by carrying on their backs - potentially injured people from the scene.

#WATCH | UP: Civil Defence, Police and local administration rehearse mock drill exercise in Lucknow's Police Lines, following MHA's order for nationwide mock drills on May 7 pic.twitter.com/ipJHVivYZE — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2025

In Lucknow's Civil Lines area air raid sirens were sounded in preparation for tomorrow's drills, which will also include crowd control measures to avoid stampedes during an attack.

In UP there are 19 locations that have been identified as high-risk, officials confirmed.

Delhi Police, meanwhile, were briefed about civil defence measures and emergency protocols in the event of an attack at high footfall areas, such as the popular Connaught Place market.

Also of concern are districts bordering Pakistan, such as those in Rajasthan and Punjab.

Police and border officials are on alert for terrorist trying to sneak across the border and also for potential spies providing the enemy - whether the Pak deep state or terrorists - with information about defence establishments, such as Army or Air Force bases, in the area.

"If someone leaks information for money they will face severe action. If anyone is doing so out of fear, or is being blackmailed by the Pakistani side, that person needs to inform us... We have our eyes on everyone... all intelligence agencies are active," Sudhir Choudhary, Superintendent of Police in Jaisalmer, a Rajasthani district less than 200km from the Pak border, said.

Meanwhile, 20 districts of Punjab will hold security exercises, involving teams from civil defence groups, and the police, Home Minister Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said.

Drills will also be conducted across 12 locations in Odisha, including the temple town of Puri, which will host the Rath Yatra, a major Hindu festival drawing lakhs of devotees, on June 27.

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K | SDRF personnel hold exercise to prepare for tomorrow's mock drill at Dal lake



MHA has asked several states and UTs to conduct mock drills for effective civil defence, tomorrow, May 7. pic.twitter.com/FEUQYw8huG — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2025

A team of elite National Security Guard commandos is in Puri to coordinate security - they will work with the state police force - at the Shree Jagannath Temple.

Drills, including air raid warnings, will also be held across three districts in Karnataka and 15 in Gujarat.

Manipur, meanwhile, has deployed customised motorbikes among firefighting services in capital Imphal to ensure rapid response in case of an emergency. KH Surchandra Singh, a senior fire services officer, told ANI, "The Imphal region experiences heavy traffic... and due to narrow streets accessing inner areas by fire trucks is challenging. That is why we have incorporated firefighting motorbikes."

Overall, there are three categories of Civil Defence Districts - Category 1 to 3 - across India.

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and districts like Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu, Surat in Gujarat, and Tarapur in Maharashtra, where there are nuclear reactors, are among the Category 1, or high-risk targets.

With input from agencies

