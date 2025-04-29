Rajnath Singh, NSA Doval, Chief Of Defence Staff Attend Key Meet At PM Home

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. PM Modi held a high-level meeting to address the Pahalgam terror attack and Jammu & Kashmir's security. The meeting comes a day before the Cabinet Committee on Security is due to meet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meet at his Delhi residence - to review the ongoing fallout of last week's Pahalgam terror attack and the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh - who last week vowed a "strong response" to the attack and repeated the PM's assurance, that India will punish the terrorists and their handlers - was present, as were National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.

The meeting comes a day before the PM-led Cabinet Committee on Security, the government's highest decision-making body on national security, is to meet for a second time in seven days.

Sources said that meet will be followed by a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, which is also led by the Prime Minister and includes the Road Transport Minister, the Health Minister, the Agriculture Minister, and the Railways Minister, among others, in addition to the five-member CCS.

The CCS consists of Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in addition to the Prime Minister and Defence Minister.

Sources further said that after the CCS and CCPA, the Economic Affairs Committee will also meet.

The sequence of high-profile meetings underlines the intensity of planning going into India's response to both the Pahalgam attack and Pakistan's continued support of cross-border terrorism.

Plan So Far: Cancel Visas, Stop Water

In the first round of responses Delhi revoked visas for Pakistan nationals, except for Pak Hindus and those with long-term stay approvals. The government had also revoked medical visas.

All notified visas issued to Pak nationals expired on Sunday, April 27, leading to a long line of Pakistani citizens at border crossings, including the famous Attari-Wagah checkpoint.

Since Thursday, when the revocation order was first issued, nearly 1,000 Pak nationals have left India, with Home Minister Amit Shah personally asking chief ministers to enforce the order.

READ | Identify All Pakistanis In India, Send Them Back: Amit Shah To CMs

As part of further diplomatic restrictions on Pakistan, India had also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a critical water-sharing deal that gives Pak nearly 85 per cent of its supply.

The suspension of the IWT, signed in 1960, was met with fury by Pakistan, which called it "an act of war". Islamabad has since also revoked all visas for Indian nationals and ejected hundreds.

Pak also revoked visas and held other bilateral deals, like the Simla Agreement, in abeyance.

Since then a top defense official warned of possible war with India.

READ | 16 Pak YouTube Channels Banned In India, BBC Warned Too

In comments to Pakistani media outlet Geo News - YouTube broadcasts of which have been banned online in India - Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif described the next few days as crucial.

Pahalgam Terror Attack

Twenty-six people were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

The Resistance Front, an offshoot of banned, Pak-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility, but the five terrorists who carried out the attack remain at large.

A massive manhunt is underway to track them down.

Indian security agencies have evidence of Pak's involvement in the attack; last week this material was shown to foreign diplomats from the United States, Russia, China, Japan, and major European nations.

The Prime Minister, who was in Saudi Arabia at the time of the attack, and rushed back 24 hours later, his plane avoiding Pak airspace, has said terror's evil agenda won't be allowed to win.

In another response - delivered in English to ensure the message reaches across the world - the Prime Minister put the terrorists who attacked India on notice, saying his government would hunt them down.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.