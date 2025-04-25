Identify All Pakistanis In India, Send Them Back: Amit Shah To Chief Ministers

The Home Ministry has asked states to identify and deport all Pakistan nationals n their jurisdiction, sources told NDTV Friday, adding Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken to all chief ministers.

On Wednesday India said it had cancelled all visas for Pak nationals as part of a five-step diplomatic counter-offensive following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Specifically, India said all visas would be revoked with effect from April 27. Medical visas, the government said, would be valid for an additional 48 hours only.

India has said it has proof Pakistan was involved in the planning and execution of the attack. On Thursday senior foreign diplomats from the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, Russia, and China were shown this proof by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Suspension of visas was one of five steps announced by India.

India has also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, or IWT, a key water-sharing deal governing usage of the Indus River and its five tributaries - the Beas, Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi, and Sutlej.

Pak's Response

Pakistan reacted with a suite of similar measures and also declared suspension of the IWT "an act of war". In retaliation, Islamabad said it was suspending the Simla Agreement.

Pakistan has also closed its airspace to Indian-owned or operated flights or airlines.

Twenty-six people, including civilians and tourists, were killed in the attack Tuesday afternoon at Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam. Disturbing visuals of the attack shared on social media showed the terrorists - of whom there were five, armed with automatic weapons - shooting only men.

In one visual a terrorist sneered at a woman to "go tell (Prime Minister) Modi".

Among those killed was a newly-wed Navy officer on a short holiday with his wife.

The Pahalgam attack was the worst on Indian soil since February 2019, when 40 CRPF personnel were killed in J&K's Pulwama by banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

An offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, another Pak-based banned terror group, has claimed responsibility for the attack carried out by at least three terrorists. All three are on the run despite a massive manhunt.

Sources have also said the terrorists in this attack may have been directly controlled by Lashkar chief Hafeez Saeed and his deputy Saifullah, with both believed to be operating from Pakistan.

Modi's 'India Will Punish Message...'

On Thursday the Prime Minister had a powerful message for the global community.

At an event in Bihar he switched from Hindi to English to say, "From the soil of Bihar, I am telling the world that India will identify and punish every terrorist, and those behind them."

Mr Modi has vowed vengeance against all those responsible and said his government will not let the terrorists' evil agenda succeed. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh echoed that call at a Delhi event, thundering, "We won't only punish the monsters who carried out this act of brutality and barbarianism, we will also reach those who hid behind a curtain to carry out this conspiracy."

The government on Thursday held an all-party meeting at which it briefed political parties.

At the meeting opposition parties asked some pointed questions, including the absence of security forces in Baisaran - the tourist meadow near Pahalgam where the attack took place. The government said the area is secured before June's Amarnath Yatra, which is when route is officially opened.

