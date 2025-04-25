Lashkar Chief Hafiz Saeed's Role Revealed In Pahalgam Terror Attack

The terrorist attack in Baisaran valley near Pahalgam, which ended in 26 people dying, has brought a long-active terror module operating in Jammu and Kashmir to the forefront. This terror attack, one of the deadliest since the scrapping of Article 370 in 2019, has triggered high-level diplomatic and security responses from the government against Pakistan, which has been accused of harbouring the handlers and backers of this terrorist group.

The attack was carried out by a hardened group affiliated with the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror organisation, comprising mostly foreign terrorists, with support from local militants, overground workers from the Valley and under the control of 26/11 attacks mastermind and Lashkar chief Hafiz Saeed.

The Module's Past Operations

According to sources, this particular module has been active in the Kashmir Valley for a long time. Security agencies believe it has been behind several high-profile attacks across the region, including in Sonamarg, Boota Pathri, and Ganderbal. In October 2024, four individuals, including two Indian Army personnel, were killed in a terror strike at Boota Pathri. That same month, Sonamarg witnessed a deadly assault on tunnel construction workers in which six labourers and a doctor were gunned down.

Junaid Ahmed Bhatt

Following the Sonamarg massacre, a key figure in the module, Junaid Ahmed Bhatt, an A+ category Lashkar terrorist from Kulgam, was neutralised in an encounter in Dachigam in December 2024. Other members of the group managed to escape, dispersing into nearby forested regions. After a major attack, these terrorists typically go underground, hiding in dense forest hideouts until receiving fresh orders from their handlers in Pakistan.

Links to Lashkar Leadership

The module is reportedly controlled directly by Lashkar chief Hafiz Saeed and his deputy Saifullah, both believed to be operating from Pakistan. Indian intelligence agencies maintain that the module receives not only ideological but also logistical and tactical guidance from Pakistan's military and its intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The group's composition includes a majority of foreign fighters, but several locals and overground workers from Kashmir are embedded within it, providing support and cover.

The Pahalgam Attack

In the Pahalgam attack, terrorists struck at three separate locations within the Baisaran valley. According to police sources, five people were killed together at one location, two were shot dead in an open field, and others were targeted near a fencing structure around the valley. Those who managed to jump over the fencing and flee were spared. Survivors have said that the attackers even engaged them in brief conversations before opening fire.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday released sketches of three suspects linked to the Pahalgam attack. Two are Pakistani nationals: Hashim Musa alias Suleman and Ali Bhai alias Talha. The third, Abdul Hussain Thokar, is a resident of Anantnag in Kashmir. The police have announced a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh for credible information leading to their capture.

Security forces also uncovered a hideout used by the module in nearby forests on Thursday.

Diplomatic Fallout

On Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, convened for an emergency meeting. The committee, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and senior military and intelligence officials, announced a suite of retaliatory measures.

Both India and Pakistan will reduce their diplomatic missions' staff strength from 55 to 30 effective May 1. All military, naval, and air defence personnel at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi have been declared persona non grata and must leave India within a week. Indian advisors in Islamabad will also be withdrawn.

The SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme has been suspended for Pakistani nationals, with all existing visas revoked. Pakistani citizens in India under this scheme must exit the country within 48 hours. The Attari-Wagah land border crossing has been closed indefinitely. Pakistanis currently in India have until May 1 to return.

India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960.

Massive protests erupted outside the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi's diplomatic quarter of Chanakyapuri on Thursday. Security forces were deployed in strength to control the swelling crowds. Across Jammu and Kashmir and several other Indian states, demonstrations were held condemning the attack.