Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: As protests and candlelight marches continue across India following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, firing was reported from the Pakistani posts across the Line of Control.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to hunt down the gunmen responsible for killing 26 civilians at the scenic Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam. "India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backer," Modi said. "We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth."
The Centre had announced strong counter-measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a rare meeting of the National Security Committee with top military officials, including army chief Asim Munir. He warned any attempt by India to stop the supply of water from the Indus River would be an "act of war."
The Indian Army chief Upendra Dwivedi is expected to visit Srinagar today to take stock of the security situation.
NYT Slammed By US House Panel Over Its Reportage Of Kashmir Terror Attack
The New York Times has been pulled up by a House Committee in the US for its reportage of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 people, including a foreign national were shot dead after being asked to prove their allegiance to Islam.
The attack, for which a Pakistan-based terror group The Resistance Front - an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba - claimed responsibility, was reported by The New York Times as a "militant" attack. An introduction to the report also said that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called the "shooting" a "terror attack".
After All-Party Meet, Owaisi Raises Questions...
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke about Pahalgam attack after an all-party meeting.
"The central government can take action against the nation that shelters the terrorist groups. The international law also permits us to do an air and naval blockade in self-defence against Pakistan and impose sanctions on Pakistan on arms sales. Why was the CRPF not deployed at the Baisaran meadow? Why did the quick reaction team take one hour to reach there, and they shot people by asking their religion," he asked.
Pakistan Opens Fire Across Line Of Control, India Retaliates
A day after a tit-for-tat downgrade of diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan, firing was reported from multiple posts across the Line of Control from Pakistani posts.
India retaliated to the firing. No casualties were reported.
Rahul Gandhi To Visit J&K Today
Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will visit Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday, following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
This visit comes after the Congress MP cut short his official US trip and returned to New Delhi early Thursday morning.