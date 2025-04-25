Pahalgam Terror Attack Live Updates: As protests and candlelight marches continue across India following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, firing was reported from the Pakistani posts across the Line of Control.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to hunt down the gunmen responsible for killing 26 civilians at the scenic Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam. "India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backer," Modi said. "We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth."

The Centre had announced strong counter-measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a rare meeting of the National Security Committee with top military officials, including army chief Asim Munir. He warned any attempt by India to stop the supply of water from the Indus River would be an "act of war."

The Indian Army chief Upendra Dwivedi is expected to visit Srinagar today to take stock of the security situation.

