"Leave In 48 Hours," India Tells Pakistanis On SAARC Visa

Announcing a series of big steps a day after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed, the Centre said on Wednesday that Pakistani nationals will not be allowed to travel to India under the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Visa Exemption Scheme. Any Pakistanis in India on such visas will also have to leave the country within 48 hours.

Speaking after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security - which is the highest decision-making body on security matters - chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Vikam Misri said the panel was briefed about the attack, during which its "cross-border linkages" were brought out. The attack, it was noted, came after the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were successfully held and in the wake of the Union Territory's steady progress towards economic growth and development.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), Mr Misri said, also appreciated the expressions of support and solidarity for India from governments around the world, adding that they reflect "zero tolerance for terrorism".

Announcing the decisions taken at the CCS meeting, the foreign secretary said, "Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India."

Under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, certain categories of dignitaries are issued a special travel document. This special instrument exempts them from the need for visas and other travelling documents.

Currently, the list has 24 categories of people, including dignitaries, judges of higher courts, parliamentarians, senior officials, businessmen, journalists and sportsmen

Other Steps

Mr Misri also said the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be suspended immediately until "Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism" and that the Integrated Check Post at Attari will be closed with immediate effect. "Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1," Mr Misri said.

Another major announcement was that the defence/military, naval and air advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared "Persona Non Grata" and have a week to leave India. New Delhi will also withdraw such advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. "Five support staff of the service advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions," the foreign secretary said.

In the same vein, the overall strength of the High Commissions will be brought down to 30 from the current 55 by May 1.