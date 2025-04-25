Army Nursing College Website Hacked Days After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Army College of Nursing's website was hacked by Team Insane PK. The cyber attack comes days after the Pahalgam terror attack. India and Pakistan have also announced measures against each other.

Days after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, the website of the Army College of Nursing has been hacked, allegedly by a Pakistan-based hacker group called Team Insane PK.

The hackers' attack comes two days after India announced a series of measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and declaring the defence advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi "persona non grata". India upped the ante on Thursday, announcing that Pakistani visas were being revoked - barring long-term visas issued to Hindu Pakistani nationals - and gave most Pakistanis 72 hours to leave the country.

Pakistan responded with its own measures - some of them tit-for-tat. It said that it "shall exercise the right" to put all bilateral agreements - including the key Simla Agreement - on hold and announced it was closing its airspace for Indian airlines.

On Friday, the hackers left an inflammatory message on the Army College of Nursing's website, speaking, among other things, about the two-nation theory.

Army sources said the Army College of Nursing is an autonomous institution administered by the Army Welfare Education Society and will have to seek the help of the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which is the national nodal agency for responding to computer security incidents.

Earlier Cyber Attacks

Team Insane PK is believed to have been behind distributed denial of service (DDoS) and other types of cyber attacks on Indian government and other websites, including those of companies and educational institutes.

They had also targeted government websites ahead of the 2023 G20 summit in India.

What made them gain notoriety, however, was a cyber attack in 2024 on the popular chain Burger Singh after it issued a promo code "FPak20". The hackers changed portions of the chain's website and also put up a digital graffiti wall.

The chain responded, "The backstory to this cyber saga? Well, it turns out, that a cheeky promo code we once thought was a good idea ("Fpak20," ring any bells?) landed better than we expected. In retrospect, offering discounts with geopolitical flair is a gift that keeps giving."

It also decided to keep the digital graffiti for a day, calling it an "open mic night for hackers".

"As for our feelings towards the hackers, let's just say we're not losing sleep over it. We're too busy dreaming up the next big thing that'll make Burger Singh more legendary than the GDP of some countries (no names mentioned, of course). Our focus? Moving forward, burgers in hand, always," Burger Singh said in a social media post.