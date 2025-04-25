Tale Of Two Adils In Pahalgam: One A Terrorist, Other Dies Saving Lives

In the meadows of Baisaran near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, two men named Adil found themselves on opposite sides of a tragedy. One picked up a gun and joined the ranks of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group. The other, armed with nothing but abundant courage, died trying to protect tourists from terrorists' bullets.

This is the story of terrorist Adil Hussain Thoker and Pahalgam pony ride operator Syed Adil Hussain Shah.

The attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon left 25 Indians and one Nepali national dead. It was one of the deadliest terror attacks on civilians in the region in recent years. According to eyewitnesses, heavily armed terrorists emerged from the pine forests and opened fire on unarmed tourists. Panic ensued as hundreds scrambled to escape.

Among the victims was 28-year-old Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who worked as a pony guide, ferrying visitors through the mountainous terrain of Pahalgam. When the gunfire began, Adil, his family's only breadwinner, did not flee. Instead, he tried to help tourists take cover and even attempted to wrest a gun from an attacker. He was shot multiple times, with bullets piercing his chest and throat.

Family In Mourning

Adil's father, Hyder Shah, later described him as a "martyr" who sacrificed himself for others.

"We got to know around 6 pm that my son and cousin were in a hospital. People who went looking for him informed me about the incident," Mr Shah said.

Adil's mother was inconsolable. "He left in the morning for work. He went up there and never returned. He tried to save others but lost his own life. He used to earn for me, for this house. My husband is sick, we are old. Adil brought us medicines. He used to earn 300 rupees a day. We'd buy rice in the evening and eat together. He was my eldest. Now, who will bring food? Who will bring medicines?" she said.

His younger sister, Ravisa, spoke of how he had planned to take the next day off.

"That day, he said he was not feeling very well and would come home early to take a day off the next day. But he lost his life. We don't know who killed him. We are told that he tried to snatch the gun when he was shot. Three bullets hit his chest, and one hit his throat," Ravisa said.

The funeral was attended by hundreds, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who promised government support for the grieving family. "He tried to stop the attack. He tried to snatch a gun. He was targeted for it. We will ensure his family is taken care of," Mr Abdullah said.

The Other Adil

While one Adil lost his life protecting others, another, Adil Hussain Thoker, has been named by police as one of the three main suspects behind the attack. Along with two Pakistani nationals, Hashim Musa alias Suleman and Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai, Adil Thoker is believed to have played a key role in planning and executing the massacre.

According to reports, Adil Thoker is originally from Gurre village in Bijbehara which is around 50 km south of Srinagar. He had crossed over to Pakistan in 2018, but returned to the Valley last year, allegedly working as a local guide for LeT's foreign fighters.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have released sketches of the three suspects and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for credible information leading to their capture. Security forces have launched an extensive manhunt across Anantnag and Pahalgam to track them down.

Earlier today, Thoker's house, along with that of Asif Sheikh, another accused in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, were destroyed in separate blasts.

Government Response

The government has vowed a strong response to the attack. On Wednesday, in a series of decisive non-military actions, India suspended the Indus Water Treaty, a key water-sharing agreement with Pakistan. It shut down the Attari-Wagah border, halting trade and transit and revoked visas of all Pakistani nationals in India. Those in the country have been given 72 hours to leave.

Security forces have intensified counter-terror operations across Jammu and Kashmir. Senior officials have warned of a crackdown on terrorist networks and their local supporters.