Rajnath Singh Meets Chief Of Defence Staff, Military Chiefs Over Pahalgam Attack

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is meeting the Chief of Defence Staff and the three military chiefs to discuss the fallout of Tuesday's terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Earlier today the Defence Minister was briefed on the security situation, in Pahalgam and across J&K, by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and his Navy counterpart, Admiral Dinesh Tripathi.

Twenty-six people, including a newly-wed Naval officer, tourists and civilians, were killed in the afternoon attack by three terrorists. Two of the three are believed to be foreigners and all have links to The Resistance Front, a proxy of banned Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Initial sketches of the terrorists have been released to the public and there is a massive manhunt - an exercise that includes local police, military, and paramilitary personnel - to track down and capture them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who cut short a State visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to Delhi this morning, has condemned the attack and vowed to bring the guilty to book.

In an emotional post on X last night, Mr Modi said, "Those behind this heinous act will not be spared... their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable..."

In his first comments, Rajnath Singh signalled his "deep anguish" over the attack, calling it a cowardly and reprehensible attack on innocent civilians.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who this morning visited the Baisaran Valley, the scene of the horrific attack, has vowed to ensure justice for the families of those killed and for those injured.

And a furious J&K Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah called the terrorists "animals and inhuman". He also said the attack was "much larger than anything directed at civilians in recent years".

The Pahalgam attack is the worst in J&K since 2019, when 40 soldiers were killed in Pulwama.