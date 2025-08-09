"Defence Production Soars To Rs 1.51 Lakh Crore, Jumps 90% In 5 Years": Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the annual defence production has soared to an all-time high of Rs 1,50,590 crore in FY 2024-25.

The milestone represents a robust 18 per cent growth over the previous fiscal's output of Rs 1.27 lakh crore, and a staggering 90 per cent increase since FY 2019-20, when the figure was Rs 79,071 crore, the minister informed.

Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and other PSUs accounted for nearly 77 per cent of total production, while the private sector contributed 23 per cent.

The share of the private sector, which increased from 21 per cent in FY 2023-24 to 23 per cent in FY 2024-25, reflects the sector's growing role in the defence ecosystem of the country.

The Minister lauded the collective efforts of the Department of Defence Production and all stakeholders - DPSUs, public sector manufacturers, and the private industry in achieving this landmark.

He termed the upward trajectory as a clear indicator of India's strengthening defence industrial base.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi India's defence production has hit a record high!



The annual defence production has soared to an all-time high figure of Rs 1,50,590 crore in the Financial Year (FY) 2024-25. These numbers indicate a robust 18% growth… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 9, 2025

Both public and private segments of the industry have demonstrated consistent year-on-year growth, attributed to far-reaching policy reforms, enhanced ease of doing business, and a strategic focus on indigenisation over the past decade.

The overall production of DPSUs and private sector has increased by 16 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively in FY 2024-25.

"This record-setting achievement underscores the growing momentum of the government's push to self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," according to a Defence Ministry statement.

The emphasis to reduce the dependency on imports and create a defence industrial complex that not only caters to India's needs but also strengthens the potential of exports has shown positive results.

With sustained policy support, increased private participation, and expanding export capabilities, India's defence production sector is poised for continued acceleration in the years ahead.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)