"Larger Than Anything...": Omar Abdullah On Terror Attack On Tourists In J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, saying it was an "abomination". The perpetrators were "animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt". He also said this attack was "much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years".

"I'm shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased," he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The death toll is still being ascertained so I don't want to get in to those details. They will be officially conveyed as the situation becomes clearer. Needless to say this attack is much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 22, 2025

A tourist was killed and six others were injured in what is being considered a targeted attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley. The area has been sealed, and a search operation is in progress to track down the attackers. Security forces have intensified checking at all exit routes.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the attack.

"Such violence is unacceptable and must be denounced. Historically, Kashmir has welcomed tourists warmly, making this rare incident deeply concerning. A thorough investigation is needed to bring the perpetrators to justice and examine potential security lapses," she said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Pahalgam terror attack and asked him to take all suitable measures, including visiting the site.

The attack comes in the peak tourist season amid the ongoing registration process for this year's Amarnath Yatra.

The 38-day pilgrimage is set to begin from July 3. One of the two routes lies via Pahalgam. The other is the 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district, which is shorter but steeper.