Dawn Among 16 Pak YouTube Channels Banned In India, BBC Gets A Warning Too

Sixteen Pakistani YouTube channels with a total of 63 million subscribers have been banned in India for spreading provocative and communally sensitive content in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, according to government sources. The YouTube channels have been banned on the Union Home Ministry's recommendations.

The banned platforms include YouTube channels of news outlets Dawn, Samaa TV, ARY News, Bol News, Raftar, Geo News and Suno News. YouTube channels of journalists Irshad Bhatti, Asma Shirazi, Umar Cheema and Muneeb Farooq have also been banned. Other handles that have been banned include The Pakistan Reference, Samaa Sports, Uzair Cricket and Razi Naama.

According to sources in the government, these YouTube channels have been disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies amid strained ties between the neighbours in the wake of the Pahalgam tragedy, in which 25 tourists and a Kashmiri were shot dead by terrorists in cold blood.

If one tries to access these channels, they will be greeted by the following message: "This content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order. For more details about government removal requests, please visit the Google Transparency Report (transparencyreport.google.com)."

India has cracked down hard against Pakistan, suspected of having played a key role in the Pahalgam terror attack. New Delhi has suspended the Indus Water Treaty and visa services for Pakistani nationals. Islamabad has responded that it has the right to suspend all bilateral pacts with India, including the Simla Agreement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed that those involved and behind the April 22 terror attack would get a punishment they cannot even imagine. He has said India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers and our spirit will never be broken.

"From Kargil to Kanyakumari, there is grief and rage. This attack was not just on innocent tourists; the country's enemies have shown the audacity to attack India's soul," the Prime Minister has said. "The time has come to raze whatever is left of the terror haven. The will of 140 crores will break the back of the masters of terror," he added.

The government has also warned the BBC over a headline that read, "Pakistan suspends visas for Indians after deadly Kashmir attack on tourists". Several social media users had pointed out that the headline read as if "India killed the tourists". The External Publicity Department of the Ministry of External Affairs has said the country's "strong sentiments" have been conveyed to Jackie Martin, India Head for BBC, regarding their reporting on the terror attack, sources have said. A formal letter on BBC referring to terrorists as militants has also been sent. The government, the sources said, will monitor BBC's reporting.