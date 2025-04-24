Pakistan Cites Right To Suspend "All Bilateral Pacts, Including Simla"

With its back against the wall and no other options available, Pakistan's top committee on security met today and after an hours-long discussion decided to mirror India's actions in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Islamabad too has decided to suspend the permits issued to Indians under the SAARC visa exemption scheme, while also suspending all other visas, as was done by India a day before. It also decided to reduce Indian diplomatic staff at the High Commission to 30 persons in a tit-for-tat decision.

RESPONSE TO INDUS TREATY SUSPENSION

But finding itself on the losing end on India's decision to suspend tthe Indus Waters Treaty, Pakistan said, "Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the Indus Waters Treaty, and the usurpation of the rights of lower riparian will be considered as an Act of War and responded with full force across the complete spectrum of national power."

Pakistan faces a grave situation should the Indus and two other rivers - Jhelum and Chenab - which flow into the country be diverted or stopped, with tens of millions of people getting affected. Pakistan already faces an acute water shortage and such a punishing move will likely cripple the state of Pakistan.

THREAT TO SIMLA AGREEMENT

But Pakistan has stirred up a hornet's nest with its claim that "Pakistan shall exercise the right to hold all bilateral agreements with India including but not limited to Simla Agreement in abeyance, till India desists from its manifested behaviour of fomenting terrorism inside Pakistan"

This announcement is significant because the Simla Agreement, which was signed after the 1971 war makes provision for the ceasefire line to be known as the Line of Control or LoC - which is where the armies of the two nations are stationed. Should Pakistan suspend the Simla Agreement, it will put a question on the validity of the Line of Control.

ON BORDER, VISAS, AND TRADE

Some other steps taken by Pakistan in its response to India's actions over the Pahalgam terror attack include:

Pakistan shall close down the Wagah Border Post, with immediate effect. All cross-border transit from India through this route shall be suspended, without exception. Those who have crossed with valid endorsements may return through that route immediately but not later than 30 April 2025.

Pakistan suspends all visas under SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) issued to Indian nationals and deems them cancelled with immediate effect, with the exception of Sikh religious pilgrims. Indian nationals currently in Pakistan under SVES are instructed to exit within 48 hours, less Sikh pilgrims.

Pakistan's airspace will be closed with immediate effect for all Indian owned or Indian operated airlines.

All trade with India including to and from any third country through Pakistan is suspended forthwith.

