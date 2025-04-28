Pahalgam Terror Attack Updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11am. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval will also be a part of the meeting. This comes a day after Mr Singh met the Chief of General Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan to discuss the key decisions taken up by the military to counter Pakistan following the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Pakistani troops initiated "unprovoked" firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir following Pahalgam terror attack. This is the fourth time in a row that Pakistan has violated ceasefire.

"During the night of April 27-28, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts," the Indian Army said in a statement, adding that they responded "swiftly and effectively".

25 tourists and a Kashmiri local were shot dead in cold blood at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22. This was one of the most ghastly terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley since Article 370 was revoked.

Here Are The Live Updates On Pahalgam Terror Attack: