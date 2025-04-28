Pahalgam Terror Attack Updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11am. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval will also be a part of the meeting. This comes a day after Mr Singh met the Chief of General Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan to discuss the key decisions taken up by the military to counter Pakistan following the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
Pakistani troops initiated "unprovoked" firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir following Pahalgam terror attack. This is the fourth time in a row that Pakistan has violated ceasefire.
"During the night of April 27-28, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts," the Indian Army said in a statement, adding that they responded "swiftly and effectively".
25 tourists and a Kashmiri local were shot dead in cold blood at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22. This was one of the most ghastly terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley since Article 370 was revoked.
Here Are The Live Updates On Pahalgam Terror Attack:
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Meet PM Modi At 11am
"Not Just Half An Hour, Pak Is Half A Century Behind India": A Owaisi
Slamming Pakistan once again for the terror attack at Pahalgam, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that Pakistan is half a century behind India.
Mr Owaisi was addressing a public meeting at Prabhani in Maharashtra to oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Act.
The Hyderabad MP came down heavily on Pakistan for the terror attack. He also dismissed the threats of Pakistani leaders. “You are not just half an hour behind, you are half a century behind India. Your country's budget is not even equal to our military budget,” he said.
“Pakistan repeatedly says that they have nuclear bombs, atomic bombs. Remember, if you go into another country and kill innocent people, no country will remain silent."
Zero Tolerance For Terrorism: S Jaishankar To UK Counterpart Over Pahalgam
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday conveyed to his British counterpart David Lammy, India's policy of "zero tolerance" for terrorism while discussing the "cross-border" links to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam.
Citing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific Pahalgam attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike that triggered wide-spread outrage within India and abroad.
The Pakistan Foreign Office said Deputy Prime Minister Dar spoke to Mr Lammy and "reiterated Pakistan's unwavering resolve to defend its national interests while continuing to promote peace and stability in the region".
First Targeted Firing In Poonch Sector As Pak Violates Ceasefire Again
Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing, violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the fourth straight night, officials said this morning.
The exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops started after 26 people were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last Tuesday.