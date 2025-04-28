Congress's Firefight Amid Row Over Party Leaders' Pahalgam Attack Remarks

Determined to put an end to controversies arising from its leaders' off-the-cuff remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack, the Congress leadership has asked party members to avoid making unnecessary remarks. The party's leadership has said such comments don't reflect its position.

The clarification -- and distancing -- comes amid a political row over remarks made by several Congress leaders, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah, after the party leadership pledged full support to the Centre in this time of crisis.

Senior Congress leader and the party's communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi had already made the party's position clear at the all-party meeting over the heinous terror attack that left 25 tourists and a Kashmiri man dead. He also said the party also passed a resolution at a Congress Working Committee meeting.

"Some Congress leaders have been speaking to the media. They speak for themselves and do not reflect the INC's views. There should be absolutely no doubt whatsoever at this most sensitive of times that the CWC resolution, the views expressed by Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Shri Rahul Gandhi and the views of authorised AICC office-bearers ALONE represent the position of the INC," Mr Ramesh said in a post on X.

"What individual Congress leaders are saying is their view. The Congress party's view is the view in the CWC resolution, the views expressed by the Congress president and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. There have been security lapses and intelligence failures. However, we need unity, solidarity, a collective will, a collective response and constant communication between the government and the Opposition. We understand the gravity of the situation and we must stand united," Mr Ramesh told news agency ANI. He said the security failure that led to the Pahalgam tragedy needs to be analysed. "But at the moment, you should not associate the views expressed by some Congress leaders as reflecting the party's views."

Among the Congress leaders whose remarks have sparked a row as the nation struggles to cope with the shock in the aftermath of Pahalgam attack is Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Congress veteran's remark that he does not favour a war with Pakistan drew nationwide criticism.

Questioning the security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir, Mr Siddaramiah had said, "There is no necessity to wage a war against Pakistan. Strict security measures must be initiated. We are not in favour of waging war. There should be peace, people must feel secure, and the Central government should ensure effective security arrangements."

The remarks sparked a wave of criticism at a time emotions are running high over the cold-blooded killing of innocents. Mr Siddaramiah later issued a clarification and said that war should always be a nation's last resort. "Only when every other means to defeat the enemy has failed, should a country be compelled to go to war...The central government has already initiated certain diplomatic steps, including revisiting the Indus Waters Treaty - a move we wholeheartedly welcome. We trust that even sterner actions are on the horizon. Not every move needs to be broadcast to the world; rest assured, the nation stands fully united behind every strong and decisive step taken," he said.

"At this crucial moment, nations across the world have come out in strong condemnation of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, standing firmly with India. We must seize this unprecedented global support and teach Pakistan a lesson so profound that they dare not commit such reckless acts ever again," the Congress leader added.

Mr Siddaramaiah's remarks were covered by Pakistani media, prompting the BJP to launch a scathing attack. Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra posted on X, "Big cheers for Wazar-e-Ala @siddaramaiah from far across the Borders! Pakistani media is all too praise for @siddaramaiah and visibly disappointed at the backlash he is receiving from BJP & others, for his comments against war with Pakistan." Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly said the Chief Minister may well qualify for a "Pakistan Ratna" award.

Mr Siddaramiah's cabinet colleague RB Timmapur also drew fire when he said the terrorists in Pahalgam could not have asked their targets' religion.

RB Timmapur, Karnataka's Excise Minister, told the media, "A man who is shooting, will he ask caste or religion? He will just shoot and go. Think practically. He will not stand there, ask and then shoot." The minister said the country is upset over the heinous attack and alleged that a "conspiracy" was being plotted to paint this as a religious issue. "I feel they didn't ask about religion when they were carrying out the terror attack. In case they did, there shouldn't be this madness of using such a statement to politicise the issue based on religion."

Family members of multiple victims of the April 22 attack have said the terrorists went to each of them and asked about their religion. Those who said they were Hindu were shot dead.

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan responded strongly to the minister's remarks, describing them as "barbaric and wicked". "The barbaric and wicked remarks of Karnataka Congress Minister Mr Thimmapur has insulted the integrity of the grieving families and humiliated the courageous sacrifice of the victims who were massacred in the Pakistan-backed Islamic terror attack in Pahalgam."

The latest to make it to the list is Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "They (the government) are saying terrorists killed people after asking them (about their religion). Do terrorists have time for all this? Some people say this happened, others say this did not happen. Terrorists have no caste or religion. Catch those who are responsible and take action," he said.

The Maharashtra leader's remarks drew a counter from Milind Deora, MP from BJP ally Shiv Sena. "When Indians are killed by terrorists in #Pahalgam, Maharashtra's former LoP Vijay Wadettiwar's first instinct is to defend Pakistan-just like when he claimed that Pakistani bullets didn't kill Hemant Karkare during 26/11. No wonder Indians see the opposition as a national security risk," he said on X.