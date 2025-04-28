Advertisement
In Video, Unaware Tourist On Zipline Captures Pahalgam Terror Attack

As the zipline ride finishes and the man moves closer to the ground, another tourist is seen falling down, presumably after sustaining a bullet injury.

In Video, Unaware Tourist On Zipline Captures Pahalgam Terror Attack
Screengrab of the viral video.
New Delhi:

A tourist who was on a zipline ride during a trip to Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam last week inadvertently captured the terrorist attack that left 26 civilians dead, according to a new video that has emerged on social media.

In the 53-second video, the tourist - a man in a blue checked shirt, wearing a pair of sunglasses and helmet as safety gear - can be seen taking and recording the ride using a selfie stick, even as sounds of gunshots can be heard in the background. 

Unaware of the terror attack, the man enjoys his ride with a smile, while the remaining tourists on the ground run helter-skelter. 

As the zipline ride finishes and the man moves closer to the ground, another tourist is seen falling down, presumably after sustaining a bullet injury. 

Earlier in the day, another video of tourists running and hiding behind a kiosk emerged. The sound of gunfire can be heard in the distance.

Another video shows bodies strewn across the grass, bursts of gunfire echoing in the backdrop.

Twenty-five tourists - 24 Indians and one Nepali citizen - and a local man were killed in the terror attack at Baisaran - dubbed 'mini Switzerland' for its meadow - in Pahalgam on April 22. An officer of the Indian Navy and an Intelligence Bureau personnel were also among those killed. 

It was the deadliest strike in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike. The Resistance Front, a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, claimed responsibility. 

Following the attack, India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a raft of measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 and revocation of visa services for Pakistani nationals.

In retaliation, Pakistan also announced a series of  measures, including closure of its airspace for Indian airlines. Islamabad also said that any move to divert water meant for it under the pact will be considered an "Act of War".

