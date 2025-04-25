How Suspending Indus Water Treaty Hurts Pakistan, Ex Top Official Explains

India can use many options that can affect Pakistan while the Indus Waters Treaty is in abeyance, the former head of the Central Water Commission told NDTV today.

Kushvinder Vohra, who was Chairman of the Central Water Commission, pointed out India is no longer obligated to share information with Pakistan as mentioned in the treaty, which will affect the neighbouring country.

"With the treaty placed in abeyance, the Indian government is no longer obligated to share information regarding water storage levels or flow in the rivers of the Indus River System with Pakistan," Mr Vohra said.

India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty as part of several steps it took following the killing of 26 tourists by Pakistan-linked terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

"During monsoon, India will not provide Pakistan with any updates on flood situations within the Indus River System," Mr Vohra told NDTV.

He said India can also revoke the treaty if Pakistan's stance remains negative.

In the meantime, India can work on developing water storage infrastructure within the Indus River System, Mr Vohra said.

India and Pakistan signed the Indus Waters Treaty on September 19, 1960, after nine years of negotiations, with the World Bank being a signatory to the pact.

The treaty sets out a mechanism for cooperation and information exchange between the two sides on the use of the waters of a number of cross-border rivers.

Under the agreement governing six common rivers, all the water of the eastern rivers - Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi amounting to around 33 million acre feet (MAF) annually - has been allocated to India for unrestricted use.

The waters of western rivers - Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab - amounting to around 135 MAF annually have been assigned largely to Pakistan.

According to the treaty, India has been given the right to generate hydroelectricity through run of the river projects on the western rivers subject to specific criteria for design and operation.

The Treaty also gives the right to Pakistan to raise objections on the design of Indian hydroelectric projects on western rivers.

The treaty warrants the two commissioners to meet at least once a year, alternately in India and Pakistan. However, a meeting scheduled to be held in Delhi in March 2020 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.