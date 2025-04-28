New Pahalgam Attack Video Emerges, Shows Tourists Hiding Behind Kiosk

A new video showing the helpless tourists at Pahalgam during the massive terror attack is being widely circulated online. Terrorists belonging to an offshoot of Lashkar e Taiba had mowed down 26 people -- only one of them a local -- during the attack on April 22.

The video shows a number of men, women and children huddling around a kiosk of Kashmiri outfits in the middle of the picturesque Baisaran Valley. The sound of gunfire can be heard in the distance.

The terrorists had targeted a group of tourists and had shot down the men. Some of the survivors claimed that they had deliberately killed the Hindus after confirming their religion.

Since then, multiple videos of the massacre and the mayhem have emerged, documenting the terror and helplessness of the tourists and the courage and heroism of locals, who managed to save many lives, often at a great risk to themselves.

The Kashmiri local who died was a pony handler, who had tried to save the lives of tourists on his ponies. He was shot by the terrorists when he was trying to shield a tourist with his body.

The government has taken a series of non-military measures in the aftermath of the attack, with solid backing from the Opposition. The Indus Water Treaty has been indefinitely put on hold, the Attari border shut and visas of all Pakistan nationals in India revoked.

Many have not ruled oy military action, though the matter was not discussed at the all-party meeting held last week to discuss the measures against Pakistan.

