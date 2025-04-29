"What Is Our Fault?" Pakistanis Question As Medical Visa Deadline Ends

The departure of Pakistani citizens from India through the Attari Border saw a significant rise on Tuesday, coinciding with the last day of validity for medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals as per the Union Government's decision in wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Several Pakistani nationals returning to Pakistan shared their concerns and appealed to the Indian government for reconsideration of the decision, particularly in cases involving families and long-term residents.

Meanwhile, the validity of short-term visas for Pakistani nationals had already expired on Sunday, as per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Samreen, a Pakistani national at the Attari Border, stated that she got married in India after coming here in September with a 45-day visa, but now she has to leave the country as she hasn't been issued her long-term visa.

"I came here in September with a 45-day visa. After that, I got married here. I have not got my long-term visa yet, and now suddenly I have been asked to leave the country. The terrorists should be questioned. What is our fault? Why are we being punished? The people who have relatives in the country should be allowed to stay," Samreen said.

Ira, another Pakistani national, said, "I got married 10 years ago in Delhi. My visa expired during COVID. I am a NORI visa holder, but I have been asked to leave the country because of the attack in Pahalgam. Whatever happened there is absolutely wrong, but we should not be punished for this."

Krishan Kumar, who also returned to Pakistan, said, "I came to India on a tourist visa for 45 days and now we are going back. The government should take action on the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Both countries should stay together since half of the families are there and half are here. What happened in Pahalgam is not right."

On Friday, the Indian government revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term, diplomatic, and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27, with medical visas valid till April 29.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs stated, "All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025. Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29 April 2025."

Earlier on Sunday, Arun Pal, a protocol officer at the Attari Border, stated that 537 Pakistani nationals have left India through the Attari border over the past three days after the deadline for short-term visa holders ended.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Pal stated that 850 Indian nationals have returned to India in the past three days. He added that on Sunday alone, 237 Pakistani nationals returned to their country, while 116 Indian nationals came back.

The terror attack, which claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

