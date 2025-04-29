PM Modi To Hold Key Meet On Security Tomorrow, Second Since Pahalgam Attack

A series of meetings under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for tomorrow as the country reviews its security preparedness in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead in Jammu and Kashmir last week.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) - the country's highest decision-making body on national security - will hold a meeting around 11 am. It will mark the second round of discussions at the highest level since the Pahalgam attack. Security preparations are likely to be discussed at this meeting.

After the meeting of CCS, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) will also meet under the chairmanship of PM Modi.

Besides the Prime Minister, the CCPA comprises Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Health Minister JP Nadda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and other senior ministers.

The Cabinet's Economic Affairs Committee will meet thereafter, followed by a cabinet meeting.

At its last meeting on Thursday, two days after the Pahalgam massacre, the CCS had reviewed the overall security situation of the country and put the forces on alert, vowing that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Taking strict action against Pakistan after their role emerged in the Pahalgam attack, it had decided to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, a crucial water-sharing agreement with Islamabad. It also suspended SAARC visas, shut down the Wagah-Attari border, and downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan.

The government had also asked all Pakistanis living in India to return to their homeland by Sunday, giving a breather till Tuesday to those holding medical visas. In response, Pakistan had suspended all bilateral pacts with India, including the Simla agreement.