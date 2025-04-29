48 Resorts, Tourist Sites In J&K Shut Days After Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Jammu and Kashmir government has shut dozens of resorts and more than half of the tourist destinations in the Union territory. The preventive move came amid security concerns, days after a terror attack at the scenic meadows of Pahalgam left 26 civilians dead.

At least 48 resorts have been shut in the Union territory known for its serene valleys and picturesque mountains. Several tourist sites like Doodhpatri and Verinag have also been made out of bounds to tourists.

The decision comes amid uncertainty over Kashmir tourism, a major source of income for the locals. Scared after the massacre, tourists have been fleeing the Union territory, while many travellers have cancelled their upcoming tours.

Just a week ago, Pahalgam town had a bustling market dotted with tourists. But now the tourist figures have dropped significantly.

Locals fear the drop in tourism will have a big impact on their source of income and livelihoods as the town is yet to come to terms with last week's horror. They have also staged protests condemning the terror attack, asserting their solidarity for the victims.

Calling for decisive action against terrorism, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said that the people of Kashmir have come out openly against the murder of innocent people and one must avoid any misplaced action that alienates people.