"When They Shot Your Mother...": Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Pak's Bilawal Bhutto

Hitting out strongly at Pakistan politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's "blood will flow" remark, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has said the Pakistan People's Party leader should remember who killed his mother and former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and his grandfather and the country's former President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Bilawal Bhutto, who served as Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Minister till 2023 and continues to be part of the ruling coalition, had responded strongly to India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 25 tourists and a Kashmiri dead on April 22. "The Indus is ours and will remain ours - either our water will flow through it, or their blood," he was quoted as saying in a rally on Friday. The remarks drew strong responses in India as politicians cutting across party lines hit out at the PPP leader.

Asked about the remark, Mr Owaisi said, "Forget about such childish talk. He doesn't know what happened to his grandfather? His mother? His mother was killed by terrorists. So at least, he should not be speaking like this. Do you even know what you are talking about? Unless the US gives you something, you cannot run the country and you are trying to stare us down."

"He must think who killed his mother. Terrorism killed her. If he doesn't get that, what will you explain to him? When they shot your mother, it is terrorism. And when they kill our mothers and daughters, it is not?" he said.

Mr Owaisi has also hit out at Pakistani leaders threatening India with nukes. "Remember, if you enter a country and kill innocents, no country will stay silent, no matter who is in power. The way you attacked our country, the way people were asked their religion and shot, what religion are you talking about? You are worse than Khawarij (an Islamic sect considered deviant). You are ISIS sympathisers."

Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 30, 2007, during a public rally in Pakistan's Rawalpindi. The suicide bombing has been linked to multiple terror outfits, including al-Qaeda and a Taliban offshoot, but the case remains unresolved.

Bilawal Bhutto's remark has drawn strong reactions from Indian leaders. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Tell him to get his mental condition checked, what kind of statements he is giving. Enough is enough... We will no longer tolerate this. Now wait for a few days." Congress MP Shashi Tharoor termed the remarks "inflammatory". "The Pakistanis have to understand that they simply cannot kill Indians with impunity. We have no designs on Pakistan, but if they do something, they must be prepared for a response. If blood is going to flow, it will possibly flow more on their side than ours," Mr Tharoor said in response to the Pakistan leader's remarks.