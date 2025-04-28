First Targeted Firing In Poonch Sector As Pak Violates Ceasefire Again

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir for the fourth night, prompting strong retaliation from the Indian Army.

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing, violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the fourth straight night, officials said this morning.

"During the night of April 27-28, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts," the Indian Army said in a statement, adding that they responded "swiftly and effectively".

This was the first time that the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire in the Poonch sector.

The exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops started after 26 people were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last Tuesday.

Relations between India and Pakistan have soured further after the role of a terror group linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba emerged in the Pahalgam terror attack -- the worst in Jammu and Kashmir since the Pulwama incident.

India has hit Pakistan with a series of strict measures, including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the over six-decade-old Indus Waters Treaty and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post.

The decisions were taken on Wednesday after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has vowed that India will "identify, track and punish" every terrorist and their "backers" who were behind the deadly attack.

Pakistan has also suspended all bilateral pacts with India, including the Simla agreement.

The police have released sketches of three terrorists suspected of being involved in the Pahalgam attack.

According to the notices made public by the police on X, the three suspects are: Hashim Musa alias Suleman and Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai, both residents of Pakistan, and Adil Hussain Thoker, a native of Anantnag district.

They have announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for credible information leading to their arrest.