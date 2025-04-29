Pak Violates Ceasefire For 5th Straight Night, Firing Near Kupwara, Baramulla

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the fifth straight night, with the Indian Army responding in a "measured and effective" manner, officials said this morning.

The firing, which came amid increasing tensions between India and Pakistan following last week's terror attack in Pahalgam, took place near areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts, and the Akhnoor sector.

"During the night of April 28-29, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as the Akhnoor sector. The Indian Army responded in a measured and effective manner to the provocation," the Army said in a statement.

The Pakistani soldiers have been firing at different Indian positions along the LoC since Thursday night.

There have so far been no reports of any casualties.

India last Wednesday announced a raft of strict measures against Pakistan in view of the cross-border linkages to the Pahalgam attack that left 26 people, including a Nepali citizen, dead on Tuesday.

The measures include suspending the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Attari land-border crossing, and expulsion of Pakistani military attaches.