Pakistan Provokes India Again With Firings Across Line Of Control

The situation remains tense along the Line of Control, the military control boundary in Jammu and Kashmir, with the Pakistan Army trying to provoke the Indian troops with regular cross-border firings in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The massacre of 26 civilians in Pahalgam last week is one of the biggest terror attacks in decades and the deadliest since Article 370 was scrapped in 2019. Relations between the two Southeast Asian neighbours have soured further after the role of a terror group linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba emerged in the terror attack.

Repeatedly accused of being a "global epicentre of terrorism", Pakistan has called for a "credible" investigation, resisting direct blame for harbouring terrorists over the years.

Their troops have been regularly violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control, the boundary that separates the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which hosts several terror launch pads that help infiltrating terrorists into India.

Last night, too, "unprovoked small arms fire" was reported from Pakistani army posts. The Indian Army said in a statement: "On the night of 26th-27th April 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire in the areas opposite Tutmari Gali and Rampur Sectors. Our troops responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire."

This is the third time in three nights that Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the LoC. It follows retaliatory measures like the cancellation of visas and the two countries pulling their diplomatic staff from their embassies. The Wagah-Attari border, which was the sole trade route between the two countries, has also been shut.

India has also suspended the Indus Water Treaty, aiming to stop sharing water with Pakistan from rivers flowing from the Indian region. This marked a major flashpoint between politicians of the two countries, with a former Pakistani minister threatening that "blood will flow" in the Indus River if the sharing of water is stopped.

"The Indus is ours and will remain ours - either our water will flow through it, or their blood," said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in response to the suspension of the water treaty signed in 1960.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri responded sharply, asking the Pakistani leader to "jump somewhere in water". "Do not dignify such statements," he told the media when asked about the reaction from Pakistan's side.

In his first remark on the massacre yesterday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for a "neutral probe" into the terror attack. "The recent tragedy in Pahalgam is yet another example of this perpetual blame game, which must come to a grinding halt. Continuing with its role as a responsible country, Pakistan is open to participating in any neutral, transparent, and credible investigation," he said at a military academy event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed decisive action after the Pahalgam attack and said that Indian troops will pursue the terrorists to the ends of the earth. Those involved in the terror attack and the conspirators will receive a punishment bigger than they can imagine, he has assured.