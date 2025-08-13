Advertisement

US, Pakistan Hold Counterterrorism Talks In Islamabad



The US official said that A US-Pakistan counter-terrorism dialogue was established in Islamabad.
  • The United States and Pakistan held counterterrorism talks in Islamabad on Tuesday
  • Both countries discussed strategies against terrorist threats from BLA, ISIS-K, and TTP
  • The Balochistan Liberation Army is designated a foreign terrorist organisation by the US
Washington:

The United States and Pakistan on Tuesday held the latest round of counterterrorism talks in Islamabad, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

Both countries discussed the "critical importance" of developing effective strategies to terrorist threats, including those from the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), ISIS-Khorasan, and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the department said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

