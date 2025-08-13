US, Pakistan Hold Counterterrorism Talks In Islamabad

The United States and Pakistan on Tuesday held the latest round of counterterrorism talks in Islamabad, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

Both countries discussed the "critical importance" of developing effective strategies to terrorist threats, including those from the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), ISIS-Khorasan, and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the department said.

The United States on Monday said it was designating separatist group the BLA as a foreign terrorist organization.

#WATCH | Washington DC, USA | On Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's US visit, US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce says, "We had an experience with Pakistan and India, when there was a conflict, that could have developed into something quite horrible... There was immediate… pic.twitter.com/CjpXSmyeis — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2025

