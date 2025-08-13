US, Pakistan Hold Counterterrorism Talks In Islamabad

- The United States and Pakistan held counterterrorism talks in Islamabad on Tuesday
- Both countries discussed strategies against terrorist threats from BLA, ISIS-K, and TTP
- The Balochistan Liberation Army is designated a foreign terrorist organisation by the US
The United States and Pakistan on Tuesday held the latest round of counterterrorism talks in Islamabad, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.
Both countries discussed the "critical importance" of developing effective strategies to terrorist threats, including those from the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), ISIS-Khorasan, and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the department said.
The United States on Monday said it was designating separatist group the BLA as a foreign terrorist organization.
