Baloch Rebels Release Video Of Attack On Pak Military Convoy That Killed 5

The Baloch rebels behind the train siege in Pakistan have released a video of their latest attack on a paramilitary convoy that left five people dead on Sunday, including three Pakistani soldiers.

The attack took place on a highway in Balochistan's Noshki, and the video released by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) shows an explosion and plumes of smoke coming out of a bus.

A police official said evidence from the site of the attack suggested that a suicide attacker rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the convoy.

"After the blast, some other terrorists opened fire on the FC personnel, but in the retaliatory firing, two of them were killed. Two civilians and three soldiers also died," the news agency PTI quoted the police official as saying.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the "cowardly" attack and said it "cannot shake our resolve against terrorism".

On Tuesday, the BLA hijacked a passenger train and held hostages for 36 hours.

They took over the Jaffar Express in a remote mountain pass in Balochistan province by blowing up train tracks. That attack killed 31 soldiers and civilians.

The BLA, the strongest rebel group active in Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan, frequently carry out attacks targeting security personnel in the oil and mineral-rich province, fighting for its independence.

In a recent statement, the group said, "The valuable natural resources in Balochistan belong to the Baloch nation. Pakistani military generals and their Punjabi elite are looting these resources for their own luxury."

The BLA has around 5,000 members, with a growing number of women, including law students and medicine graduates, participating in its activities.