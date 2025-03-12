With Law Students, Medical Grads, How Baloch Liberation Army Ramps Up Violence

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has intensified its violent campaign in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province over the past year, posing a significant threat to the state. As the most active group fighting for independence in the mineral-rich region, the BLA has been responsible for numerous attacks targeting foreign interests, security forces, and Pakistani labourers from other regions, particularly Punjab.

The BLA's struggle for independence is deeply rooted in the region's history and economic landscape. Balochistan is rich in hydrocarbons and minerals, yet 70% of its 15 million inhabitants live below the poverty line. The BLA claims that the Pakistani military and Punjabi elite are exploiting the region's resources for their own benefit, leaving the local population impoverished and marginalised.

In a recent statement, the BLA emphasised its determination to protect the region's resources, stating, "The valuable natural resources in Balochistan belong to the Baloch nation. Pakistani military generals and their Punjabi elite are looting these resources for their own luxury."

The past year has seen a surge in violence, with attacks increasing by 90% compared to 2023, according to the Islamabad-based Center for Research and Security Studies. The military's heavy-handed response to the insurgency has been criticised by human rights groups, who allege widespread enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has expressed concern over the impunity enjoyed by perpetrators and the government's indifference to the plight of the Baloch people. Rights activists regularly hold protests in the province, accusing the authorities of abuses and demanding justice for missing persons.

The group's membership is estimated to be around 5,000, with a growing number of women, including law students and medicine graduates, participating in its activities.

According to Abdul Basit, a researcher at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, the BLA has been able to tap into the frustrations of the local population, who feel that their voices are not being heard. The BLA "has been able to exploit legitimate local grievances", he said.

The BLA's tactics have become increasingly sophisticated, with the group using women suicide bombers and carrying out meticulously planned attacks, such as the recent train siege. The government's ability to protect foreign investment and infrastructure projects, particularly those related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is a major concern.

China has poured billions of dollars into Pakistan, including the deep-water port of Gwadar, the flagship project of the CPEC. The Pakistani government has repeatedly vowed to protect Chinese citizens and infrastructure projects, many of which run through Balochistan.

In response to the growing threat, Pakistan has accused Kabul of failing to root out militants sheltering on its side of the border. However, Basit believes that the real issue lies within Balochistan itself, where the BLA has been able to tap into deep-seated grievances and frustrations among the local population.

"The real fault lines are in Balochistan," Basit said.

