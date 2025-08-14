Advertisement

Cop Killed As Terrorists Attack Police Station Near Pakistan's Peshawar

Armed with lethal weapons, the terrorists attacked the Hassan Khel police station, located about 30 km southwest of Peshawar, late Wednesday.

Peshawar:

Unidentified terrorists attacked a police station on the outskirts of Peshawar in northwest Pakistan, killing a constable and injuring an officer, officials said.

Armed with lethal weapons, the terrorists attacked the Hassan Khel police station, located about 30 km southwest of Peshawar, late Wednesday. Police personnel took defensive positions and responded with heavy gunfire, they said.

An intense exchange of fire is underway as police strive to repel the assault, they added. Constable Abu Bakar was killed in the attack, while an officer, Haroon, sustained injuries, they said.

The area has been placed on high alert, and reinforcements have been deployed to support the ongoing operation. 

