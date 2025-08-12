What Is Balochistan Liberation Army, Why US Designated It As 'Terror Group'

The US has designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its fighting wing, the Majeed Brigade, a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO). The group held the Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) status since 2019.

This designation coincides with Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's visit to Washington and follows a recent US-Pakistan trade agreement involving Balochistan's oil development.

Balochistan remains volatile with ongoing insurgency targeting Pakistani forces and foreign projects, including those under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

History Of The Baloch Liberation Army

The BLA originated in the early 2000s amid growing discontent among the Baloch people over political and economic marginalisation by the Pakistani state. The Balochistan region, rich in natural resources such as gas, coal, and minerals, has long been a site of tension, as many Baloch activists and tribes accuse the government of exploiting the province's wealth without adequate benefits to local communities.

The formation of the BLA was a response to these grievances, aiming to seek full independence for Balochistan. The group initially operated as a loosely organised insurgent movement but gradually became more structured and terroist over time.

Formation Of The Majeed Brigade

In 2010, the BLA established its armed wing, the Majeed Brigade, named after a prominent Baloch nationalist. This wing took responsibility for carrying out more sophisticated attacks, including suicide bombings and assassinations, targeting Pakistani military personnel, government officials, and infrastructure.

BLA Leadership

The BLA operates primarily in Balochistan but also has a presence in southern Afghanistan. Its leadership has included figures such as its founder Aslam Baloch, and, more recently, Hammal Rehan.

The BLA and its Majeed Brigade have targeted Pakistani security forces, government installations, and civilians, including Chinese nationals working on major infrastructure projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

BLA Attacks

The BLA has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks, including 2024 suicide bombings near Karachi airport and Gwadar port, and the 2025 hijacking of the Jaffar Express train, which killed 31 and held over 300 hostage.

The Baloch Liberation Army has been designated as a terrorist organisation by multiple countries, including the United Kingdom, China, Iran, and the European Union.