"Acts Of Terror Criminal, Unjustifiable": India Shreds Pakistan At UN

India has ripped into Pakistan at the United Nations, pointing out that their Defence Minister had admitted to training and funding terrorists.

"It is unfortunate that one particular delegation has chosen to misuse and undermine this forum, to indulge in propaganda, and make baseless allegations against India. The whole world has heard Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif admitting and confessing Pakistan's history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations in a recent television interview. This open confession surprises no one and exposes Pakistan as a rogue state fuelling global terrorism and destabilizing the region. The world can no longer turn a blind eye," said Ambassador Deputy Permanent Representative Yojna Patel.