Massive Protests In US, France, England, Germany Against Pahalgam Attack

The Indian community members across different parts of the world held massive protests against the Pahalgam terror attack on Sunday, seeking justice for 26 people killed last Tuesday. The demonstrations were held in Canada, Denmark, England, France, Finland, Germany, Spain and the US.

They held placards, chanted anti-Pakistan slogans, and waved Indian flags, seeking justice for the victims.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have increased after the role of a terror group linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba emerged in the Pahalgam terror attack. It was one of the deadliest assaults on civilians in the region in recent years.

"Pakistan has executed many attacks previously as well, we have seen Pulwama, 26/11 (Mumbai) and now the Pahalgam terror attack. We don't represent a religion or a political party. We just want to send out a message to Pakistan," a protester in Paris told the news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Paris, France: Members of the Indian diaspora stage a protest against the #PahalgamTerroristAttack, in front of the Eiffel Tower. pic.twitter.com/nX2rq9gUmV — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2025

"We are here to show our support and solidarity to the families of the people who died in the terror attack... We hope the Indian government gives a reply to Pakistan in a language they understand," a member of the Indian community, who joined the demonstrations in London, said.

#WATCH | United Kingdom: Members of the Indian diaspora counter the Pakistani protest outside the Indian High Commission in London. #PahalgamTerroristAttack pic.twitter.com/woLKqFhE0E — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2025

A woman, who was part of the protests in Washington, said she was there as she has also "suffered", referring to the mass exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir Valley in the early 1990s.

"We were singled out for the faith that we followed. My grandfather was targeted and was shot. He was targeted (in Kashmir) because he was a Hindu as well. April 22 brought back a lot of nightmares. We Kashmiri Hindus are facing the same and reliving the horrific incidents that happened over the decades with us," she said.

#WATCH | Washington DC, US: Members of the Indian diaspora hold a peaceful demonstration in memory of #PahalgamTerroristAttack victims. pic.twitter.com/xamn4WH0EO — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2025

Family members of multiple victims of the attack in Baisaran valley in Pahalgam have said the terrorists went to each of them and asked about their religion. Those who said they were Hindu were shot dead.

India hit Pakistan with a series of strict measures, including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the key Indus Waters Treaty and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post. Pakistan has also suspended all bilateral pacts with India, including the Simla agreement.

Sketches of three terrorists suspected of being involved in the Pahalgam attack have been released.

The three suspects have been identified as Hashim Musa alias Suleman and Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai, both residents of Pakistan, and Adil Hussain Thoker, a native of Anantnag district.

A reward of Rs 20 lakh has been announced for credible information leading to their arrest.