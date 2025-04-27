"No One There": Pak Woman Living In India For 35 Years Told To Go Back

Sarada Bai, a Pakistani national, who has been living in India for over since 35 years, has been asked by the Odisha police to leave India immediately. The authorities confirmed that the visa of Sarada Bai has been cancelled and she has been instructed to return to Pakistan without delay. The police have warned that if she fails to comply with the expulsion order, legal action will be taken against her.

The police move is part of a series of measures taken to counter Pakistan after the Pahalgam massacre.

Sarad Bai was married to a Hindu family in Bolangir and tied the knot with Mahesh Kukreja several years ago. Her son and daughter are Indians.

Despite having all key documents including voter ID, she was never granted Indian citizenship.

She has now requested that the government not separate her from her family.

With folded hands, she has appealed to be allowed to continue living in India, the country she has called home for over three decades.

"I was first in Koraput then came to Bolangir. I have no one in Pakistan... Even my passport is to old. I ask the government and you all with folded hands, please allow me to live here. I have two grown children, grand children... I wish to live here as an Indian," she said.

Her petition to the government has touched many hearts but the Bolangir Police have said they will take action under the law. The situation remains tense.

India's non-military measures, announced on Wednesday -- a day after the massacre in Kashmir's Pahalgam that cost 26 lives -- includes immediate and indefinite suspension of the Indus water treaty, shutting the Attari border and revoking visas of all Pakistan nationals currently in India.

The terror attack that took place on Sunday was the worst in years, specifically targeting tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Terrorists from a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot had emerged from pine forests around the scenic meadows of Baisaran, often dubbed "mini Switzerland" and opened fire on a group of unsuspecting tourists.