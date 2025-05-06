'PM Cancelled Visit Before J&K Attack': M Kharge's Big Charge, BJP Responds

The Bharatiya Janata Party has condemned Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's claim - that the government ignored intelligence about a possible terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, three days before 26 people were killed in Pahalgam - as an attempt to "lower the morale" of the armed forces.

Mr Kharge accused the government of having altered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's travel plans - he was to visit Kashmir days before Pahalgam - but neglecting to ensure security for tourists.

He pointed out the government admitted to an intel failure at last month's all-party meet. "If they accepted that... they should take responsibility for lives lost," he said in Ranchi.

Mr Kharge cited a newspaper report - he didn't specify the source - that claimed the government had been warned three days before Lashkar terrorists descended on Baisaran Valley.

"They cancelled the PM's visit but failed to make security arrangements for tourists. The area should have been secured with police and the BSF, or Border Security Force," he said.

The Congress leader and other opposition parties had raised the 'security lapse' issue earlier too but then, as now, Mr Kharge said, "We stand with the government if it takes strong steps against Pak..."

Then he had stressed the Congress "does not want politics" over Pahalgam and that this "is a moment for collective resolve to ensure justice for those who lost their lives and for their grieving families..."

BJP Hits Back At M Kharge

The BJP pushed back through spokesperson Tuhin Sinha, who told NDTV the Congress had no proof and said "there is always an element of security lapse" in the build-up to a terror attack.

Ranchi, Jharkhand: During Samvidhan bachao rally, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge says, " There is intelligence failure, govt has accepted it and they will resolve it. If they knew this, why didn't they do anything?...I got information that 3 days before the attack,…

Mr Sinha also stressed the Kashmir visit had not been cancelled because of any 'security threat'. "To suggest it was cancelled because of security reasons is in the realm of speculation," he said.

He also pointed out the government - after the Pahalgam attack, which India has said planned and supported by the Pak deep state - held up its hand and accepted an intel failure.

"... the government accepted it in the all-party meeting. Whenever an incident like this takes place, whether the attack in Israel in October 2023 or 9/11 in United States or, for that matter, the assassination of Indira or Rajiv Gandhi, there is always an element of security lapse."

Security agencies, he said, need to have "hundred per cent success" to prevent attacks but terrorists "need to succeed just once", indicating the odds will, at some point, be in their favour.

"But for Mr Kharge to wake up at a time when we are preparing for unprecedented action (referring to an Indian military response) only shows he is not above petty politics," he said, referring also to comments by other Congress leaders, including the party's UP chief chief Ajay Rai.

"I think, you know, Mr Kharge should have shown greater maturity and not raked up something already discussed in the all-party meeting... and which has already been factored in."

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks on PM Modi:



"On one hand, he claims to stand with the country in meetings, but on the other hand, he tries to weaken it. His criticism of the Prime Minister over… pic.twitter.com/k26zS2mhA5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 6, 2025

Former Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also ripped into the Congress, accusing Mr Kharge of doublespeak. "On the one hand he claims to stand with the country... but then he tries to weaken it. His criticism of the Prime Minister over the Pahalgam terror attack is unfortunate."

BJP leader CR Kesavan said on Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks on PM Modi:



"Today Mallikarjun Kharge has made treacherous statements similar to a modern-day Mir Jaffar. His toxic, baseless, unfounded rant against the Prime Minister is… pic.twitter.com/O4NhvSUhZX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 6, 2025

The party's Tamil Nadu spokesperson, CR Kesavan, and its Jharkhand unit boss, Babulal Marandi, also spoke out. Mr Kesavan accused Mr Kharge of having made "treacherous statements similar to a modern-day Mir Jafar, and Mr Marandi lamented the attack on the Prime Minister.

"Mr Kharge's remarks are unpardonable, indefensible, and cannot be forgiven. Everybody demands an unconditional apology from him..." Mr Kesavan said, also calling on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to break his "calculated silence" and "condemn these outrageous remarks".

'Evil Will Never Succeed', PM's Vow

The government has vowed vengeance against the terrorists who murdered 26 people, including a Nepali national, and the handlers who planned and orchestrated the strike.

After the attack the PM said terrorism's evil agenda could never win, and delivered a powerful warning to terrorists worldwide, saying his government would track them down and exact justice.

