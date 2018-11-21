Diabetes Diet: 5 Best Low Sugar Fruits Diabetics Can Enjoy

Diabetes Mellitus has become one of the most common ailments in the world today. Diabetes currently affects over 425 million people worldwide. In 2017, over 72.9 million cases of diabetes were reported from India. Diabetes is condition marked by elevated blood sugar (glucose) levels. Previous studies have linked diabetes with kidney complications, obesity and heart diseases. Diabetics are often told to be extra careful of their diet. They are advised to load up on fruits, as they are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, which are crucial in diabetes management. Now, all fruits come with their own range of benefits, and one should ideally include fruits of all colours in their diet for maximum antioxidants. But diabetics need to be a little careful here. Fruits like mango, chikoo, musk melons and grapes are incredibly healthy but are a tad high on sugar content too. These sugars are natural sugars and not the dangerous kind that you find in your aerated beverages and candies that are known to spike sugar levels. You can have these fruits, but it is better to consult your doctors before you take them and practice moderations. What you can have instead without much worrying are fruits low in glycaemic index. The Glycemic Index (GI) is a relative ranking of carbohydrate in foods according to how they affect blood glucose levels. Carbs with low GI value (55 or less) are digested, absorbed and metabolised slowly and cause a gradual rise in blood glucose. Since these fruits are high in fibre, they also keep you full for long and prevent cravings, thereby aiding weight loss.



Here are 5 Low Sugar And Low GI Fruits That You Can Include In Your Diabetes Diet



1. Guava: Guava is very rich in dietary fibre that helps ease constipation (a common diabetic complaint) and can lower the chance of blood sugar spike.



2. Peaches: A 100-gram serving of peaches contains 1.6 grams of fibre. Fibre ensures slow release of sugar into the blood stream.

3. Kiwi: The tangy and delicious fruit is filled with antioxidants such as vitamin A and C. Eating kiwi also helps slow release of glucose, which further keeps the risk of blood sugar spike at bay.

4. Apples: An apple a day could do wonders for diabetes management. A storehouse of both soluble and insoluble fibre, apples may help regulate your blood sugar levels and prevent fluctuations too. It's best to have apples raw and fresh.

5. Oranges: The American Diabetes Association has listed citrus fruits among Diabetes superfoods. According to the association, citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits and lemons are full of fibre, vitamin C, folate and potassium, which would help benefit a healthy diabetic eating plan.



Include these fruits in your diet and manage diabetes naturally. But, make sure to consult your diabetologist before adding any fruit to your diet.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.