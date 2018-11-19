Diabetes: How Curry Leaves (Kadi Patta) Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Curry leaves, popularly known as kadi patta, have long been used to add a distinct flavour to curries and rice-dishes. The wonderfully fragrant, tangerine-like flavour of the curry leaf is commonly used in south Indian delicacies. Curry leaf is also a standard remedy in Ayurveda, the traditional medicine of India. While it is known to manage health conditions like heart diseases, infections and inflammation, it is said to manage diabetes too. Loaded with antioxidants like beta-carotene and vitamin C, curry leaves have the ability to keep most diseases at bay, especially type-2 diabetes and heart diseases. So, what is it that makes curry leaf an excellent herbal remedy for managing diabetes and how to use it to stabilise blood sugar levels.

Curry Leaf (Kadi Patta) For Diabetes | Curry Leaf For Managing Blood Sugar Levels

According to the book, 'Healing Spices' by Dr. Bharat B. Aggarwal, researchers at Tang Center for Herbal Medicine Research at the University of Chicago used curry leaf to reduce levels of high blood sugar by 45 percent. Curry leaf may help in improving the management of type-2 diabetes. Here's how it helps stabilise blood glucose and manage diabetes efficiently.

Curry leaf contains antioxidants like vitamin, beta-carotene and carbazole alkaloids that are said to hinder a range of diseases linked to oxidative damage from free radicals, of which type-2 diabetes tops the list.

Curry leaf is said to be rich in fibre content. Fibre is responsible for slowing down digestion and does not metabolise quickly, which keeps your blood sugars in check.

Curry leaf tends to boost your insulin activity and when the body is enabled to use insulin properly, blood sugar levels get stabilised.

According to the study published in DiePharmazie - an International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences - the anti-hyperglycaemic properties of the leaves were shown to be effective controlling blood glucose levels in diabetic rats.

It has compounds that slow down the rate of starch-to-glucose breakdown in people with diabetes. Curry leaves can control the amount of glucose entering the bloodstream.

How To Use Curry Leaves For Managing Diabetes?

You can eat eight to 10 fresh curry leaves first thing in the morning, or you could juice the leaves and drink it every morning. Add them to curries, rice dishes and salads to enjoy their goodness.

Make sure you consult a doctor before switching to consuming curry leaves regularly. Consuming these leaves and medications simultaneously may lower blood sugar levels significantly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.