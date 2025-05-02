Indian Astronaut's Mission Could Revolutionise Space Travel For Diabetics
Baba Ramdev: The Yoga Guru And The Court Scrapes Behind His Business Empire
Ramdev described himself as a 'scientist' in a 2015 interview with NDTV; he called himself a 'scientist Baba' and said, "You can talk to me about botany... medical science..."
Hansi Flick, The Man Behind Barcelona's European Redemption
Hansi Flick, a German behind Barcelona's Spanish and European redemption.
Karregutta: Battle To Reclaim The Final Maoist Frontier In Chhattisgarh
The infamous 5,000-feet tall "Black Hill of Karregutta"- long considered an unbreachable fortress of Maoist insurgency - is on the brink of capture.
Opinion | Trump Just Hosted The Ultimate Reality TV
Over two hours, one Q&A session, several rounds of forced applause, the show stood out for one thing - the DOGE chief, Elon Musk, taking off two hats and declaring, "Even my hat has a hat!"
NDTV Explains: The Caste Census Roller Coaster In Indian Politics
The last time the census in India included questions on caste was in 1931, when the British ruled the country. In fact, the British - for obvious reasons - did so in every census.
Mughals Out, Mahakumbh In: What Has Changed In New NCERT Class 7 Books
Asked about the new NCERT textbook, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has said the Mughal era has not been removed, but only repetitive content has been edited out.
Opinion | There Is A 'Third' Player In The India-Pakistan Conflict
In an interview with Karan Thapar on April 28, former Friday Times editor and part-time politician Najam Sethi said that the issue was no more about Pakistan and India. There is a third player, China, which is deeply invested in Pakistan and will go to great lengths to protect its interests.
He Was At 'Ground Zero' In Kashmir - Inside Story Of Ghazi Baba Encounter
Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, a key figure in the operation to kill Ghazi Baba, spoke to NDTV, sharing the untold story of the encounter and how his shirt saved his life.
NDTV Explains: India's Rs 63,000 Crore Rafale M Fighter Deal. What Is It, Why Is It Important
Thirty-six C variant of the Rafale fighter jets, the last of which delivered was in December last year, are currently operated by the Indian Air Force.
Opinion | Is The Vatican Ready For A Black Pope?
Many Catholics in Africa are asking whether the next Pope will be from their continent. This, increasingly, seems likely. Names like Cardinal Peter Turkson of Ghana or Cardinal Wilfrid Napier of South Africa have featured in papal speculation for years.
